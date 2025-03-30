RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – March 30, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will battle it out in the 11th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It'll be the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday, with DC and SRH going head-to-head in the first.

Both teams are in desperate need of a win coming into this match after suffering huge defeats in their respective previous outings. The conditions at this venue are expected to suit CSK's style of bowling, although the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and former CSK player Maheesh Theekshana will look to step up and match the output of the Chennai spinners.

In what should be an even contest between bat and ball, let's look at three differentials who could become game-changers on Dream11.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer (BAT) (RR)

RR's decision to send Shimron Hetmyer in at No.8 against KKR created an uproar about his batting position and the decision to retain him. As a result, we could see the Caribbean batter bat higher up the order where he can create more impact.

Hetmyer is one of the most devastating white-ball finishers who is also a proven IPL commodity. While Chennai's spin-bowling attack will pose a threat to him, Hetmyer could take down the seamers with relative ease if he manages to protect his wicket.

He's a powerful ball-striker who can hit sixes at will, and if he gets going, Hetmyer could be a powerful Dream11 differential who can rack up quite a high points haul.

#2 Maheesh Theekshana (BOWL) (RR)

Theekshana's spell will be crucial to RR's success in this match.

On what should be another slow and spin-friendly surface, former CSK spinner Maheesh Theekshana could be the key for RR. With his compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga struggling to hit the right line and length consistently, the responsibility falls to Theekshana to provide more control to this RR bowling lineup.

He possesses the ability to bowl both in the powerplay and at the death, in addition to operating in the middle overs like most spinners. Given the high percentage of left-handers in this CSK batting lineup, Theekshana should certainly complete his full quota of overs.

A genuine wicket-taker and an economical bowler in this format, Theekshana could be an interesting addition to your Dream11 teams.

It wouldn't have been believable had one said that Shivam Dube would have differential-level ownership coming into this match, given his six-hitting abilities and consistent performances for CSK in the last couple of seasons. However, a sub-par start to IPL 2025 has led to him being overlooked by Dream11 players, and it makes Dube a real differential gem.

The southpaw is a devastating six-hitter, especially against the spinners, and barring the high pace of Jofra Archer, there really is no other bowler in this RR lineup that seems remotely threatening against him. Given the extra points for sixes and fours on Dream11, Dube could get to a respectable points haul in a matter of 8-10 balls if he gets going.

Set to bat at No.4 or 5 for CSK, Shivam Dube could be a dangerous Dream11 differential in this match.

