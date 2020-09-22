RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Rajasthan Royals will be seen in action for the first time in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) as they take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Sharjah.

MS Dhoni's men got off to an excellent start in IPL 2020 as they defeated the defending champions, the Mumbai Indians, in the season opener in Abu Dhabi. Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis shone for CSK, as they registered a 5-wicket victory in the final over.

With the win, they established themselves as a team that must not be taken lightly despite the withdrawals of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

RR, on the other hand, enter IPL 2020 as the underdogs, and this is a position that they've found themselves in multiple times previously. Steve Smith's side will be without Ben Stokes (who is expected to miss a major part of the tournament due to personal reasons) and Jos Buttler (who has been handed an extended quarantine period).

In the absence of their two biggest overseas stars, RR will have to play out of their skins if they are to spring a surprise on the 3-time IPL champions.

We take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

Honorable Mention: Ravindra Jadeja - The all-rounder was promoted up the order in the previous game and could attack the RR spinners, but he isn't expected to get a lot of turn from the surface when bowling.

#3 Shane Watson

Watson has the backing of CSK captain MS Dhoni

Shane Watson didn't get into double figures in the IPL 2020 season opener against the Mumbai Indians as a Trent Boult in-swinger trapped him in front of the stumps. The Australian's struggles against the incoming balls are well documented, but he doesn't have any other glaring weaknesses.

RR might not have the new-ball attack to trouble Watson, and he could make merry against the likes of Ankit Rajpoot or even Jofra Archer. The 39-year-old was one of the standout performers in CSK's pre-season practice games, and he has the backing of captain MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming.

Watson is an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#2 Steve Smith

Steve Smith suffered a blow to the head in the nets in England

RR captain Steve Smith missed the entirety of the ODI series against England, and didn't cross 20 in the 3 T20Is that he played earlier. However, the former Australian skipper is one of the best batsmen in the world - he is too good and will be too hungry to miss out in IPL 2020.

Smith will have to shoulder much of the responsibility in the absence of Buttler and Stokes, and with no apparent flaws in his batting, he could get off to a great start in IPL 2020. The unorthodox batsman is another good candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#1 Sam Curran

Sam Curran was one of CSK's standout performers in the IPL 2020 season opener

Afforded an opportunity to due an injury to star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran grabbed his chance with both hands as he excelled in all three departments.

The Englishman played a rapid 18-run cameo that titled the game back in CSK's favour, picked up 1 wicket in his four economical overs, and took a couple of catches as well. Curran's CSK career got off to the perfect start on Saturday, and with the backing of his captain, he could perform even better against RR.

With conditions expected to assist swing and with a number of leg-spinners and left-arm spinners in the RR side, Curran could once again contribute in both departments. The 22-year-old is the best choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs CSK IPL 2020 game.