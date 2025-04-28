RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 28, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) face off in the 47th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 28, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This is a fixture which the Titans have dominated, with the Royals winning in only one of their meetings so far.

Ad

With only two wins to their name in nine matches, RR find themselves in dire straits, and with only a slim mathematical possibility existing of them making the playoffs, it'll be interesting to see how they fare against one of the most in-form teams in the competition.

GT brushed RR aside in a dominant performance in the reverse fixture, and they'll look to register their 7th win of the season tonight.

Ad

Trending

It's time now to look at three players who'd make good Dream11 differentials in this match.

#3 Akash Madhwal (BOWL) (RR)

Pacy and skiddy seamer Akash Madhwal could help turn RR's fortunes around in this match. The former MI bowler impressed one and all with his pace and death-bowling smarts, with the Uttarakhand seamer picking up 14 wickets in only eight matches at a terrific bowling average of 15.64.

While his form tapered off in IPL 2024, he is a genuine wicket-taking option who could make his way into the RR playing XI for this match. He has a good record against both Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, and while he could be expensive, his wicket-taking potential makes him a Dream11 differential worth considering for your teams.

Ad

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is one of the most exciting talents in Indian cricket right now.

Undoubtedly, the most talked-about player in the last week of the IPL, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has already made heads turn with his confident stroke-play in his first two matches on the big stage. His fearless batting has seen him get off to a couple of decent starts, but he'll want to convert them into bigger scores.

Ad

Scoring runs against the quality GT bowling attack won't be an easy feat, but even a boundary-filled 20 or 25-run cameo from Vaibhav could be enough to generate a sizeable Dream11 haul for him. Opening batters, regardless of form or fixture, are great options in Fantasy cricket in T20s, and that makes Vaibhav an exciting differential pick for this match.

Caribbean batting all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford could be a really powerful Dream11 differential in this fixture. He has played the perfect foil to GT's prolific top 3, providing them with a destructive finish to the innings whenever necessary, with clean ball-striking against some of the league's best death bowlers.

Ad

In seven innings in IPL 2025, Rutherford has smashed 201 runs at an average of 40.20 and a strike rate of 155.81. Usually slotting in at No.4 or 5 for the Titans, he should get enough time in the middle to play an impactful knock peppered with fours and sixes.

His impressive form this season and his boundary-hitting abilities makes him a solid Dream11 punt for this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More