RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 19, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the 36th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 19, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Both teams come into this match on the back of defeats, although the Royals will be more desperate in their search for a win tonight. After winning just two out of their first seven matches, another defeat could mean curtains for the Royals' playoff hopes.

Meanwhile, LSG's pretty solid campaign encountered a hiccup as they lost at home to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and they'll want to return to winning ways tonight.

Let's now shift our attention to the top three Dream11 differentials in this match.

Maheesh Theekshana could be a handy Dream11 differential pick in this fixture.

Maheesh Theekshana could be a handy addition to your Dream11 teams in this fixture. The Sri Lankan off-spinner has made an average start to the season, picking up seven wickets in as many outings, albeit at an expensive economy rate of 9.82.

Against an LSG batting lineup filled with powerful batters who'll keep on going after the bowlers, the chances of Theekshana picking up wickets increase on a relatively slow wicket. The large dimensions of the venue and Theekshana's international experience and pedigree make him a worthwhile Dream11 punt in this fixture.

One of LSG's most prized signings at the auction, David Miller, hasn't quite exploded the way they'd have hoped for this season. The Proteas' southpaw, however, loves a game against the Rajasthan Royals. He has clobbered 379 runs at an average of 75.8 and a strike rate of 165.5 against RR.

Miller is a lovely player of pace and spin, and if LSG gets his entry point right, he could wreak havoc in the death overs and give their total a proper boost. While his ownership levels have dropped considerably on Dream11, Miller could be an exciting differential pick in this match.

Dhruv Jurel is a player facing plenty of scrutiny right now, especially after RR failed to chase down a very attainable target against DC in their most recent outing. One of the Royals' pre-auction retentions, Jurel's form has tapered after a terrific half-century in RR's first match of the season.

However, a game against a relatively weaker LSG bowling lineup could be what he needs to regain his form. Jurel is expected to bat at No. 5 or higher for RR, and depending on the extent of Sanju Samson's injury, he could also don the gloves.

A powerful Indian batter who is quite familiar with the conditions at this venue, Jurel could be a strong differential pick in this match.

