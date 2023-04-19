RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 19th, 2023  

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday, April 19. The RR vs LSG match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Royals, led by Sanju Samson, are sitting at the top of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.354. They will go into the game after beating the Gujarat Titans.

The Super Giants are placed second in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.761. They lost to Punjab Kings by two wickets in their previous game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for RR vs LSG. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Jos Buttler (RR) – 9 credits

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. Courtesy: IPL

Jos Buttler bagged a duck in RR’s previous game, but the fact that he has played some valuable knocks in IPL 2023 cannot be denied. He should be a must in your team for the RR vs LSG match. Buttler has scored 204 runs from five matches at an average of 40.80 and a strike rate of 163.20.

#2 KL Rahul (LSG) – 9 credits

KL Rahul of LSG. Courtesy: IPL

KL Rahul went through a rough patch before finding his rhythm in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He scored 74 runs off 56 balls with eight fours and one six. He stuck around until the 19th over before Arshdeep Singh accounted for his wicket. You should pick him in your team for the RR vs LSG match.

#1 Mark Wood (LSG) – 9 credits

Mark Wood of LSG. Courtesy: IPL

Mark Wood is currently the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2023 and this is the very reason why you should pick him for the RR vs LSG match. The speedster started his campaign with a five-wicket haul and hasn’t looked back since. Wood has picked up 11 wickets from four games at an economy rate of 8.12.

