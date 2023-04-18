RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 26

The 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, April 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction.

The Rajasthan Royals are the team to beat in the IPL this season, winning four out of their five matches so far. The likes of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have not missed a beat, leading the Royals to the top of the points table.

The Lucknow Super Giants have been impressive as well with three wins in five matches. While KL Rahul is yet to fire on all cylinders, the Super Giants' bowling attack has been in top form in IPL 2023.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Royals may hold the edge owing to home conditions. With both sides keen to sustain their form, an entertaining game beckons in Jaipur.

RR vs LSG Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 26

The Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the 26th match of IPL 2023 in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 26

Date and Time: April 19th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

RR vs LSG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock/Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood and Yudhvir Singh Charak.

RR vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (5 matches, 141 runs, SR: 216.92)

Nicholas Pooran has been brilliant with the bat, scoring 141 runs in five matches. He is also striking at 216.92 with a fifty to his name this season.

With Pooran in good form and capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order, he is a top pick for your RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shimron Hetmyer (5 matches, 183 runs, SR: 184.85)

Shimron Hetmyer is another in-form player in the IPL with 183 runs in five matches. He has been dismissed only once this season and is striking at 184.85.

With Hetmyer being used as a floater by the Royals, he could be a good addition to your RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Krunal Pandya (5 matches, 76 runs, 5 wickets)

Krunal Pandya has had his moments in the IPL this season with 76 runs and five wickets. While Krunal has been decent with the ball in hand, he has also been used in a top-order role with the bat.

Given his experience and all-round utility, Krunal is a decent pick for your RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Yuzvendra Chahal (5 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 14.27)

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for the Royals this season. He has 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.27. Chahal has been used aggressively by the Royals in the middle and death overs, opening up wicket-taking opportunities for them.

With Chahal in sublime form coming into this game, he is a must-have in your RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

RR vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

KL Rahul

KL Rahul struck some form against the Punjab Kings last week, scoring a fifty, albeit in a losing cause. He is one of the best IPL batters with an average in excess of 40.

Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Rahul is a fine captaincy choice for your RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has blown hot and cold in the IPL this season with 136 runs in five matches. He has a decent record in his IPL career, striking at 137.42.

With Jaiswal due for a big score and the conditions also favoring batters, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sanju Samson 157 runs in 5 matches Jos Buttler 204 runs in 5 matches KL Rahul 155 runs in 5 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 11 wickets in 5 matches Mark Wood 11 wickets in 4 matches

RR vs LSG match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 26

Mark Wood has been sensational for the Lucknow Super Giants this season. He has 11 wickets in four matches at an average of 11.82. Given his ability to pick wickets and generate high pace, Wood is a brilliant differential pick for your RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: KL Rahul (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

All-rounder: Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (vc)

Batters: KL Rahul (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

