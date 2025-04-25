SRH vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 43

The 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The southern derby is between the bottom two teams of the tournament. Both teams have only won two of their last eight matches. Another loss would throw them off from the playoffs race.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their last match to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, faced a defeat against Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets in their last outing.

These two teams have played a total of 21 head-to-head matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only 6 matches while Chennai Super Kings have won 15 matches.

CHE vs SRH Match Details

The 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 25 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs SRH, 43rd Match

Date and Time: 25th April 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is a neutral venue with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. Spinners do control the match in the middle overs.

The last match played at this venue was between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 210 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

CHE vs SRH Form Guide

CHE - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

SRH - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

CHE vs SRH Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

No injury updates

Sheikh Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Smaran-R, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has a good head-to-head record and will perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 281 runs in the last eight matches. MS Dhoni is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Travis Head

Rachin Ravindra and Travis Head are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head is in exceptional form. He has garnered 242 runs in the last eight matches. Shivam Dube is another good batter for today's match. He has scored 230 runs in the last eight matches.

All-rounders

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for his team and might bowl a few overs in today's match. He has scored 240 runs in the last eight matches.

Ayush Mhatre is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Noor Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Noor Ahmad is in exceptional form. He has taken 12 wickets in the last eight matches.

Pat Cummins is another good bowler for today's match.

CHE vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is one of the most crucial picks from Sunrisers Hyderabad as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings for his team and might bowl a few overs. He has accumulated 240 runs in the last eight matches of the season.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is another crucial pick from the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has scored 281 runs in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs SRH, 43rd Match

Rachin Ravindra

Heinrich Klaasen

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be neutral, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making well-balanced team is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batters: R Ravindra, T Head, S Dube

All-rounders: R Jadeja, A Mhatre, A Sharma

Bowlers: N Ahmad, K Ahmed, H Patel, P Cummins

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batters: R Ravindra, T Head, S Rasheed

All-rounders: R Jadeja, A Sharma

Bowlers: N Ahmad, K Ahmed, H Patel, P Cummins, M Pathirana

