SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns in Match 29 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Dubai.

Both teams have had less than ideal starts to their respective campaigns, and are stuck in the lower half of the IPL 2020 points table. CSK have only 2 wins from 7 games and are mired to the seventh position, while SRH have done one better to be in fifth place.

Both teams are also coming into this game on the back of losses. CSK fell to the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 37 runs thanks to a Virat Kohli masterclass, as their constant run-rate woes caused yet another defeat. SRH, on the other hand, were beaten by the Rajasthan Royals as Rahul Tewatia pulled off another heist for Steve Smith's side.

A victory is of utmost importance to both CSK and SRH in this game, with a defeat likely to condemn either team to elimination. We take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#3 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been in impeccable form of late

Although Rashid Khan was picked apart by Rahul Tewatia in his final over in the previous game against the Rajasthan Royals, he has been incredibly consistent in IPL 2020. After being unable to pick up wickets despite being highly economical, the Afghanistan captain has managed to make regular breakthroughs.

CSK's middle order has been woeful in the recent past, and they played out Rashid's four overs in the reverse fixture for just 12 runs. They cannot afford to do the same once again, and will have to take risks against the leg-spinner.

Rashid is bound to pick up wickets against CSK, and is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#2 Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis has been CSK's best batsman in IPL 2020

Faf du Plessis is third on the Orange Cap list with 307 runs, and has been CSK's best batsman in IPL 2020. His last two innings, however, have seen him register scores of 8 and 17.

Du Plessis needs to fire if CSK are to turn their season around, and there are no two ways about it. The South African needs to give his team a good start in the powerplay, like he did against the Kings XI Punjab in a 10-wicket victory.

Du Plessis is due a big score, and is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#1 David Warner

David Warner has an excellent record against CSK

Placed one rung below Du Plessis on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with 275 runs, David Warner has been consistent at the top of the order even if he hasn't been his destructive best.

The Australian has scores of 48, 52 and 60 in his last 3 games, and the only reason he didn't score more than 28 in the reverse fixture between the two sides was a stunning catch by Du Plessis on the boundary. CSK have leaked runs in the powerplay in most of their games this year, and Warner doesn't suffer from the technical deficiencies that plague his partner Jonny Bairstow.

Warner has a stellar record against CSK, and is a great choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 game.