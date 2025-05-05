SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 5, 2025

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) go up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 5, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ad

SRH's campaign is hanging by the smallest of threads, with a win tonight necessary to qualify for the playoffs after their big defeat to the Gujarat Titans on Friday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have suffered back-to-back home defeats, hurting their season a bit, and will want to regain their form tonight.

In what should be a high-scoring match, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices.

#3 Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH)

SRH's highest run-scorer in IPL 2025 so far, Abhishek Sharma, has had a roller-coaster of a campaign. The southpaw smashed a powerful 74 in his most recent outing, a defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans, and he'll want to play a match-winning knock tonight to keep his team in the hunt for a playoffs spot.

Ad

Trending

With a strike rate of 180.45, Abhishek has certainly gone after the bowlers and sent them on a leather hunt in most matches this season. Against one of the most expensive powerplay bowling units, the SRH opener could certainly fare well, provided he sees out the dangerous Mitchell Starc.

His belligerent boundary-hitting means that Abhishek can register a sizeable Dream11 haul in almost no time. While the risk of an early dismissal remains, his very high points ceiling means that he's a quality Dream11 captaincy pick for this match.

Ad

One of SRH's best batters this season, Heinrich Klaasen, could be a force to reckon with tonight. The Proteas wicket-keeper has smashed 311 runs in 10 innings this season at a powerful strike rate of 153.96 and will be the key for SRH negotiating the DC spinners this evening.

Batting in the middle order, he doesn't have to face the fiery new-ball spell from Mitchell Starc and can make the most of the batter-friendly conditions without encountering too much swing or turn. He's a fearsome ball-striker who has a wonderful record at this venue - scoring 614 runs in 15 innings at an average of 55.8 and a strike rate of 182.7.

Ad

With these numbers to back him up, Klaasen is a very good Dream11 captaincy pick for this fixture.

#1 KL Rahul (WK) (DC)

Runs from KL Rahul's bat are important for DC to make it to the playoffs.

The ever-dependable KL Rahul was unlucky to be run out for a single-digit score in DC's most recent outing, a defeat against KKR. While his numbers at their home ground in Delhi aren't the best, Rahul has been stellar in the away matches, and is expected to return to form with a big innings tonight.

Ad

He has decent numbers both against SRH and at Hyderabad, and most importantly, he doesn't have any significant negative matchups against any opposition bowler. The consistent keeper-batter rarely goes two consecutive games without notching up a big score and is due some runs on what should be a good batting surface.

He's one of the best Dream11 armband choices tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More