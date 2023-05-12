SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 13, 2023  

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face each other in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday, May 13. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the contest.

The SunRisers, led by Aiden Markram, are placed ninth in the table and desperately need a win to keep alive their hopes of advancing to the playoffs. The Super Giants, on the other hand, will be looking to get into the top four with three matches left.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SRH vs LSG game:

#3 Quinton de Kock (LSG) – 8 credits

Quinton de Kock of LSG. Courtesy: IPL

Although Quinton de Kock has played only one game, he showed the value he brings to the fore in that game. The left-handed batter scored 70 runs off 41 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes against the Titans.

If he gets going, it is very hard to stop a batter of De Kock’s class and calibre. Fantasy users should pick him for the SRH vs LSG match.

#2 Kyle Mayers (LSG) – 8.5 credits

Kyle Mayers of LSG. Courtesy: IPL

Kyle Mayers has been the standout batter for the Super Giants and fantasy users should pick him for the SRH vs LSG match.

The left-handed batter has scored 359 runs from 11 matches at an average of 32.63 and a strike rate of 152.11 with four half-centuries and a top score of 73 to show for his efforts. He has played a key role for LSG thus far.

#1 Marco Jansen (SRH) – 7.5 credits

Marco Jansen of SRH. Courtesy: IPL

Marco Jansen has been effective for the SunRisers and fantasy users should pick him for the SRH vs LSG match. The left-arm pacer has picked up nine wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 9.91, which is a tad on the higher side. Jansen has also scored 36 runs at an average of 18.

