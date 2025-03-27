SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 7

The seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
The SunRisers Hyderabad were last year's runner-up, but they showed everyone they are even better this year. They won the first match against the Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs. The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, lost their IPL 2025 opener to the Delhi Capitals by one wicket. They will look forward to coming back with a better mindset.
These two teams have played a total of four head-to-head matches. Lucknow Super Giants have won three, while the SunRisers Hyderabad have won only one match.
SRH vs LSG Match Details
The seventh match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on March 27 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SRH vs LSG, 7th Match
Date and Time: 27 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Top-order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between the Rajasthan Royals and the SunRisers Hyderabad, where a total of 528 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.
SRH vs LSG Form Guide
SRH - W
LSG - L
SRH vs LSG Probable Playing XI
SRH Playing XI
No injury updates
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, and Adam Zampa (impact).
LSG Playing XI
No injury updates
Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, and Manimaran Siddharth (impact).
SRH vs LSG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He played a crucial match-winning knock of 106 runs in just 47 balls in the last match. Nicholas Pooran is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match. He smashed 75 runs in just 30 balls in the last match.
Batters
Travis Head
Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head was in exceptional form in the last year's IPL and will try to continue the same form. He also smashed 67 runs in just 31 balls in the last match. David Miller is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for the SunRisers Hyderabad and also bowl a few overs in today's match.
He smashed 24 runs in just 11 balls and also bowled two overs in the last match. K Nitesh Reddy is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Mohammad Shami
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and Mohammad Shami. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mohammad Shami picked up only one wicket but has a good head-to-head record against Lucknow SuperGiants. Harshal Patel is another good bowler for today's match.
SRH vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices
Travis Head
Travis Head is one of the most crucial picks from the SunRisers Hyderabad, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings with Abhishek Sharma. He has smashed 338 runs in just eight matches at this venue. He also smashed 89 runs in the only head-to-head match.
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma is another crucial pick from the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 352 runs and scalped two wickets in 16 venue matches. He has also scored 95 runs and picked up one wicket in three head-to-head matches.
5 Must-Picks for SRH vs LSG, 7th Match
Travis Head
Abhishek Sharma
Nicholas Pooran
Ishan Kishan
Mitchell Marsh
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeepers: H Klaasen, I Kishan, R Pant, N Pooran
Batters: T Head, M Marsh
All-rounders: A Sharma, A Markram, K Nitish Reddy
Bowlers: M Shami, P Cummins
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: H Klaasen, I Kishan, N Pooran
Batters: T Head, M Marsh, D Miller
All-rounders: A Sharma, K Nitish Reddy
Bowlers: M Shami, P Cummins, H Patel
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS