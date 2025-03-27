SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 7

The seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

The SunRisers Hyderabad were last year's runner-up, but they showed everyone they are even better this year. They won the first match against the Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs. The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, lost their IPL 2025 opener to the Delhi Capitals by one wicket. They will look forward to coming back with a better mindset.

These two teams have played a total of four head-to-head matches. Lucknow Super Giants have won three, while the SunRisers Hyderabad have won only one match.

Ad

Trending

SRH vs LSG Match Details

The seventh match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on March 27 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRH vs LSG, 7th Match

Date and Time: 27 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Ad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Top-order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between the Rajasthan Royals and the SunRisers Hyderabad, where a total of 528 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

SRH vs LSG Form Guide

SRH - W

Ad

LSG - L

SRH vs LSG Probable Playing XI

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, and Adam Zampa (impact).

LSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, and Manimaran Siddharth (impact).

Ad

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He played a crucial match-winning knock of 106 runs in just 47 balls in the last match. Nicholas Pooran is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match. He smashed 75 runs in just 30 balls in the last match.

Batters

Travis Head

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head was in exceptional form in the last year's IPL and will try to continue the same form. He also smashed 67 runs in just 31 balls in the last match. David Miller is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for the SunRisers Hyderabad and also bowl a few overs in today's match.

He smashed 24 runs in just 11 balls and also bowled two overs in the last match. K Nitesh Reddy is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mohammad Shami

Ad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and Mohammad Shami. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mohammad Shami picked up only one wicket but has a good head-to-head record against Lucknow SuperGiants. Harshal Patel is another good bowler for today's match.

SRH vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head is one of the most crucial picks from the SunRisers Hyderabad, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings with Abhishek Sharma. He has smashed 338 runs in just eight matches at this venue. He also smashed 89 runs in the only head-to-head match.

Ad

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is another crucial pick from the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 352 runs and scalped two wickets in 16 venue matches. He has also scored 95 runs and picked up one wicket in three head-to-head matches.

5 Must-Picks for SRH vs LSG, 7th Match

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Nicholas Pooran

Ishan Kishan

Mitchell Marsh

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Expert Tips

Ad

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: H Klaasen, I Kishan, R Pant, N Pooran

Ad

Batters: T Head, M Marsh

All-rounders: A Sharma, A Markram, K Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: M Shami, P Cummins

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: H Klaasen, I Kishan, N Pooran

Ad

Batters: T Head, M Marsh, D Miller

All-rounders: A Sharma, K Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: M Shami, P Cummins, H Patel

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback