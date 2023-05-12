SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 58

The 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction.

SunRisers Hyderabad are in the must-win territory, having won only four out of their 10 matches so far. While they have a resourceful side on paper, the likes of Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi have struggled for consistency.

As for their opponents, the Lucknow Super Giants have lost some momentum of late with no wins in their last three matches. Although KL Rahul's injury has hampered their momentum, the Super Giants still have a well-balanced unit with Quinton de Kock recently returning to the top of the order.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, SunRisers Hyderabad will hold the edge owing to recent form. With two valuable points up for grabs, another cracking game beckons in Hyderabad.

SRH vs LSG Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 58

SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns in the 58th match of IPL 2023 in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 58

Date and Time: May 13th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: Which team can become the first one to qualify for playoffs in IPL 2023?

SRH vs LSG pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 58

The average first-innings score reads 171, indicating a decent batting wicket. There is ample help on offer for both pacers and spinners, who accounted for 12 and four wickets, respectively. Four out of the five matches this season in Hyderabad have been won by the team batting first. With dew likely to come into play as well, chasing could be the preferred option.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

1st-innings score: 171

2nd-innings score: 153

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 4

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

SRH vs LSG probable playing 11s for today’s match

SunRisers Hyderabad injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for SunRisers Hyderabad.

SunRisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

Lucknow Super Giants injury/team news

There are no new injury concerns for Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Heinrich Klaasen (8 matches, 215 runs, SR: 185.34)

Heinrich Klaasen has been SunRisers' best batter in recent matches, impressing with impactful knocks in the middle order. He has 215 runs in eight IPL 2023 matches at a strike rate of 185.34.

With Klaasen likely to be used as an enforcer against spin, he is a top pick for your SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Nicholas Pooran (11 matches, 248 runs, SR: 160.00)

Nicholas Pooran has been decent for the Super Giants this season. He has 248 runs in 11 innings despite batting in the lower middle order. He is striking at 160 this season, holding him in good stead.

With Pooran capable of scoring big runs, he is a fine pick for your SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marcus Stoinis (11 matches, 239 runs, 5 wickets)

Marcus Stoinis has been integral to Lucknow Super Giants' fortunes this season. He has impressed with the bat, scoring 239 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate in excess of 140. He also has five wickets to his name, even bowling in the powerplay and death overs.

Given his all-round skill set, Stoinis is a must-have in your SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mayank Markande (8 matches, 11 wickets, ER: 7.31)

Mayank Markande has been brilliant for the SunRisers this season, picking up 11 wickets in eight matches. In addition to his wicket-taking exploits, Markande has an economy rate of 7.31, holding him in good stead.

With Markande doing well in Hyderabad, in particular, this season, he is a fine choice for your SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

SRH vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi has had his moments this season, scoring 237 runs in 10 matches. While he only has one fifty to his name this season, Tripathi has come up with key knocks in the top order.

Given his ability against both pace and spin, Tripathi is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock finally got some game time in the IPL this season after being sidelined by Kyle Mayers' exploits. He was impressive against the Gujarat Titans, scoring 70 runs off just 41 balls.

Given his experience and ability to score big runs, de Kock is a brilliant captaincy pick for your SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rahul Tripathi 237 runs in 10 matches Quinton de Kock 70(41) in the previous game Mayank Markande 11 wickets in 8 matches Ravi Bishnoi 12 wickets in 11 matches Heinrich Klaasen 215 runs in 8 matches

SRH vs LSG match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 58

Ravi Bishnoi has been Lucknow's best spinner this season, picking up 12 wickets in 11 matches. Although Bishnoi has been a touch expensive at times, he has been fairly consistent.

Given his wicket-taking ability, Bishnoi is a fine pick for your SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (vc), Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen

Batter: Rahul Tripathi (c)

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Aiden Markram, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mayank Markande, Ravi Bishnoi

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Phillips

Batter: Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (vc), Aiden Markram (c), Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mayank Markande, Ravi Bishnoi

Poll : 0 votes