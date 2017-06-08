10 best moments of the 2016-17 football season

The 2016-17 season provided us with a lot of exciting moments, but some clearly stood out from the rest!

@churchofthibaut by Nived Zenith Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 19:55 IST

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side almost scripted history

The world of football has given us yet another scintillating season this year and like always fans around the world are keeping tabs on when they can tune in next to watch their favourite team play. The year had a lot of surprises in store for everyone as we saw new individuals and teams rise to the occasion, making the beautiful game even more unpredictable and nail biting.

Many hearts were broken and a few others were mended as the roller coaster of yet another footballing campaign drew to a close a month ago. There were many gruelling stories from all the top leagues in Europe and a few stood out from the rest for obvious reasons.

Here we take a look at the 10 best moments from the recently concluded 2016-17 football season:

#10 RB Leipzig’s fairytale run that made us all dream

RB Leipzig had a fairytale debut season this year under manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and the Bundesliga club came very close to dethroning Bayern Munich as the most dominant side in Germany. Leipzig’s fortunes underwent a huge overhaul when the then fifth-tier club from the east German region of Saxony called SSV Markranstädt, were taken over and rebranded by Austrian energy drink manufacturer Red Bull back in 2009.

Soon, the club started off on their quick ascent through the various divisions and finally reached the top tier in 2016, going on to register a 13 game unbeaten start to the season, the best ever by a Bundesliga newcomer. The newly promoted side played an attacking and successful brand of football that left their opponents stunned. Leipzig also boasted the youngest average age of any Bundesliga side this season (24.1).

Leipzig were eventually overthrown by Bayern at the top of the table but they managed to finish second and earn qualification for the Champions League next season which can be considered as a huge achievement in itself.