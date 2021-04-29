10 managers with most titles in the 21st century

A manager is an essential component of the beautiful game but relies on his players to execute his plans to perfection. However, as has been seen with the best managers in the world, they can propel players to extraordinary levels and hone their skills in accordance with what's best suited for the player and team.

A good manager gets the best out of the collective. Every manager on the list has varied playing styles, and despite popular opinion, there is no one right way to play the game. As Sam Allardyce puts it, "All this tippy tappy stuff everybody keeps going on about as the right way to play football is all a load of bollocks."

Ten managers with the most titles since the turn of the century

Through various types of gameplays and a host of new tactics, these managers have achieved immense success in their careers, winning some of the biggest titles in the game.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the ten managers with the most titles since the turn of the century:

#10 Arsene Wenger | 14 titles

Arsene Wenger

Arsenal's longest-standing and most successful manager, Arsene Wenger, the current FIFA Director of Development, oversaw one of the club's most successful periods in the modern game.

Wenger's most memorable achievement at the Emirates was the league title in the 2003-04 season, assembling 'The Invincibles'.

Arsenal - Whole Premier League season unbeaten. 🏆



Liverpool - ❌



Arsenal - Go 49 games unbeaten. 💪



Liverpool - 44 games unbeaten ❌ pic.twitter.com/fXJSdH6ObO — The Sun - Arsenal (@SunArsenal) February 29, 2020

The famed team went unbeaten all season, winning 26 games and drawing 12. The Invincibles boasted the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Freddie Ljungberg and Patrick Viera, to name a few.

Despite Arsenal's struggles in the latter part of Wenger's managerial career, the Gunners were among the most consistent teams in the Premier League. Between 1998-99 and 2016-17, the Gunners achieved Champions League qualification in 19 successive seasons, reaching the final in 2005.

#9 Jorge Jesus | 14 titles

Jorge Jesus (right)

Current Benfica manager Jorge Jesus has enjoyed a successful spell across a host of clubs in Europe, South America and even Asia. The Portuguese has been at the helm of Portugal's top clubs - Sporting CP and Benfica and has also managed Brazil's Flamengo and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal Riyadh, to name a few.

Jesus has enjoyed his most successful spell at Benfica, though. Before the manager's arrival, Benfica managed to win only two Liga titles in 17 years.

But in six years at the helm, Jesus led Benfica to ten titles, including three Ligas, and moulded the likes of Angel Di Maria, Nemanja Matic, David Luiz, Fabio Coentrao and Ramires, to name a few.

The 66-year old also had a magical time during his Brazilian adventure, helping Flamengo lift the prestigious Copa Libertadores de America - their first title in the competition in 38 years.

🔱 Veni, vidi, vici.



🔴⚫️ Jorge Jesus joined @Flamengo in June 2019. He left 13 months later with, extraordinarily, more titles than defeats



🎭 He conquered like Julius Caesar. He & 40 million-➕Flamenguistas had a love affair like Antony & Cleopatra



🙇‍♂️ Take a bow, 'Mister' pic.twitter.com/mQTT1j4iJF — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 23, 2020

#8 Laurent Blanc | 15 titles

Laurent Blanc

Former PSG manager Laurent Blanc has won 15 major titles during his illustrious managerial career. Blanc was also at the helm of the French national team for two years.

Currently, at Al-Rayyan in the Qatar Stars League, Blanc was at the peak of his managerial career back home in Paris.

Blanc, who played for the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Manchester United in his playing days, kicked off his managerial career at Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux. The 55-year old went to coach the French national team after the debacle in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Laurent Blanc won most of his 15 titles during his time at PSG, winning three Ligue 1 and Coupe de la Ligue titles, along with two Coupe de France honours.

