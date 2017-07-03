10 most expensive Jose Mourinho signings

Jose Mourinho has managed some wealthy clubs across Europe and has signed some big players for hefty fees.

Jose Mourinho with Didier Drogba during their Chelsea days

If someone tells you money cannot buy success, scoff at them and tell them the success stories of clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City or PSG. However, that doesn't mean that money will guarantee you success or it is a necessity for success.

For example, Liverpool have been spending a lot of money in recent years and are yet to realise their dream of winning the Premier League while Leicester managed to win one without spending heavily like the heavyweights of England.

Spending millions on players cannot guarantee you success but it helps massively. Jose Mourinho is one manager who has spent a lot of money on transfers and it is understandable because he was at the helm of clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Inter Milan and now Manchester United.

During his first stint with Chelsea, he signed Didier Drogba for £24m and he had a lot of questions to answer for that. But he was proven right as Drogba turned out to be an inspired signing for Chelsea. Funnily, Drogba doesn't even feature in the Top 10 most expensive signings by Jose Mourinho.

So here is Mourinho’s top 10 most expensive signings ever with all transfer fees in pounds.

#10. Fabio Coentrao - £25.5m

Mourinho signed Coentrao from Benfica in 2011

Benfica to Real Madrid in 2011

Jose Mourinho's compatriot is only one of the two players he signed at Real Madrid who feature in this list. One might find it surprising but Real Madrid didn't spend heavily on players during Mourinho's time. The signing of Ronaldo and Bale were on either side of Mourinho's stint with Los Blancos.

As for Coentrao, he arrived at Madrid to provided competition to Marcelo but a string of injuries hampered his progress massively. He is easily one of Mourinho's most underwhelming signings ever.

#9. Cesc Fabregas - £27m

Fabregas enjoyed a dream return to Premier League under Mourinho

Barcelona to Chelsea in 2014

Cesc Fabregas was one of the signings that won Mourinho the Premier League title in 2014/15 as the Spaniard finished that season with three goals and 18 assists to his name. Mourinho reinvented him in a deeper midfield role enabling him to pull the strings.

Fabregas played a bit-part role at Chelsea following the departure of Mourinho but he has already done enough to justify that price tag.