3 reasons why Manchester United are heading towards a disastrous transfer window

Manchester United were expected to turn over a new leaf following a positive first season under Eric ten Hag. However, the reality is far from rosy for one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

Despite the promising beginning under the Dutchman, last season's title race made it clear that United need some major reinforcements to challenge for the Premier League. But if this summer's transfer window is anything to go by, then history is about to repeat itself.

Instead of putting the pedal to the metal, the Red Devils' hierarchy has seen their rivals taking the first steps in the transfer market. Among the big six teams in the Premier League, only Manchester United have not been able to add a player that would significantly improve their side.

Although Mason Mount's arrival will give their midfield some much-needed depth, it has to be noted that Mount was not even on Manchester United's wishlist for the summer.

The arrival of Mount is further indication of the haphazard manner in which Manchester United have operated in recent times. And if this continues, United are likely to go back to square one as the season approaches.

So, without any further ado, let's look at three reasons why Manchester United are heading towards a disastrous transfer window:

#3. Manchester United's lack of appeal among star players

The Red Devils failed to land Erling Haaland before he was snapped up by Manchester City

Right now, Manchester United need at least a prolific forward and a reliable goalkeeper to begin the season on a good note. However, one would be blind to ignore the fact that Manchester United haven't been a go-to destination for star players for a while now.

In the last decade or so, United have mostly failed to land their primary targets. Be it the unsuccessful chase of Erling Haaland or the failed attempt to pry away Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona, the Red Devils have found it hard to make a mark in the transfer market.

While poor management and lack of investment are some of the reasons for their downfall, it is their lack of success on the pitch that has been a huge deterrent for players aiming to win big in Europe.

Top players know that their time at the top is limited. So, they want to maximize their winning potential in the limited time that they have. Hence, if they join Manchester United right now, they will find it hard to win the biggest prizes in Europe.

There is a reason why top players are looking for a move to either Real Madrid, Manchester City, or Liverpool. They are aware of the opportunity to win major silverware, and they don't want to pass on it.

#2. Budget constraints

Harry Kane is being courted by both Manchester United and Bayern Munich

Considering the scale of rebuilding required at Old Trafford, United's £120m transfer budget is likely to be a big hindrance to the progress of the squad.

Of the £120m, Manchester United have already spent close to spent close to £60m. Although the club can raise funds via player sales as well, they will find it hard to sell the likes of Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, and Fred, who had a terrible 2022-23 season.

Hence, if Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen suddenly becomes available in the market, United would find it hard to land either of them. Daniel Levy would not be willing to part ways with Kane for anything less than £100m. Victor Osimhen is coming off an exceptional season as well, so he also won't come cheap.

Additionally, striker is not the only position that United needs to address. The departure of David De Gea reduces their goalkeeping options for next season. And since they are desperate to fill those two positions, rival clubs will try to squeeze every penny out of the club's coffers.

#1. The never-ending takeover saga

Sheikh Jassim looks to have won the bidding for Manchester United.

If United fans thought the lack of investment in the squad is their biggest problem, they've got another thing coming.

The Glazers have been looking to sell the club for months now, but so far, they haven't been able to successfully negotiate a trade with a potential suitor. Even though Shikh Jassim is reportedly the frontrunner to become the club's new owner, there has not been confirmation from either side.

With United's ownership status still in limbo, there is no clarity over the person who will sit at the negotiation table. Since the Glazers are potentially heading out the door, they won't be focusing too much attention on the club's transfer negotiations.

The impact of unstable ownership can be understood by Chelsea's struggles in the 2022-23 season. Todd Boehly's reckless approach in the transfer market and his handling of the managers saw Chelsea miss out on Europe for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

It seems history is about to repeat itself, only this time, the Red Devils will be at the center of all the drama as the club looks to navigate uncertain times.