4 Backup goalkeepers that should be playing regular first-team football 

Pranav Byakod
25 Aug 2018

Sergio Romero in action for Manchester United

Goalkeepers are one of the most integral parts of a football team. Their job is to prevent the opposition from scoring goals thereby winning the match for their team.

They don't get recognized as popularly as attacking players, with only 2 or 3 goalkeepers getting nominated for the best player of the year awards as opposed to the plethora of attackers who receive the nomination.

Being a second-choice goalkeeper is even tougher, as it's near impossible to get regular starts unless the first-choice goalkeeper is sick or injured. There are many second-choice goalkeepers who have shown their ability and promise whenever they're given the chance to do so, but they don't get to play continuous matches which only ends up harming their goalkeeping potential.

Let's take a look at some of these players, who do deserve to be playing regular first-team football:

#4 Sergio Romero (Manchester United)

Can you believe that Argentina's number one goalkeeper is playing second fiddle at club level? Sergio Romero is currently United's backup goalie to David de Gea, but he's just too good to be that.

The Argentine has been a prominent figure in goal for La Albiceleste but hasn't made the desired mark for his club. Romero would only benefit from a move away from United, as it's nearly impossible for him to replace de Gea as the number one for United.

Clubs like Roma, West Ham, and Valencia would be able to pay him fitting wages and make him play continuous games, but United desperately want to keep Romero, as having two world-class goalkeepers in the squad would only bolster the competition for the starting places. Also, if one gets injured, the club doesn't have to worry about his replacement.


Serie A 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Gianluigi Buffon Sergio Romero Massimiliano Allegri Premier League Teams Serie A Teams
Pranav Byakod
