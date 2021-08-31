5 biggest transfer downgrades of 2021

After a practically non-existent transfer window of COVID-affected 2020, clubs have more than compensated for lost time by going full out this year. As many as 1,256 transfers have already been sanctioned this summer, with deadline day expected to add more

With PSG sharing the bulk of the most lucrative deals, 2021 has been a historic year in terms of transfer business. Naturally, after losing out on their star players, clubs have dwelled deep into the market in search of adequate replacements.

Some notable loan transfers of the summer, to fill in for departing players

One of the most recently completed transfers, Alexander Sørloth will be joining Basque side Real Sociedad on loan from parent club RB Leipzig. Following an underwhelming switch to Wolverhampton Wanderers on a temporary basis, Willian Jose is set to leave Los Txuri-Urdin after five years of service.

Alexander Sørloth joins Real Sociedad from RB Leipzig on loan until June 2022 - he'll replace Willian José who's joining Real Betis as new striker.



OM were also in talks for Sørloth - Adam Ounas is the priority now. He's pushing to join OM.

Elsewhere, serious loanee Alessandro Florenzi completed his third interim transfer since 2020 to sign for AC Milan. After a fruitful spell with PSG, Florenzi will be joining Stefano Pioli's side to replace the outgoing Diogo Dalot on the right flank. Fellow Italian side Atalanta have also signed Merih Demiral from Juventus to cover for Tottenham-bound Cristian Romero.

In light of so many replacement transfers, teams are fated to make a few average signings. On that note, let's take a look at five of the worst transfer downgrades that occurred this summer:

#5 Dany Ings to Adam Armstrong (Southampton)

Southampton signed Armstrong for €17.7m

Having led Burnley to promotion under Sean Dyche, Danny Ings was scouted by Liverpool in 2015 to solve their striking woes. However, the English target man failed to hit the ground running at Anfield and was subsequently shipped off to Southampton.

In his three seasons with the Saints, Ings managed to rack up an impressive tally of 46 goals in 100 games, even vying for the Premier League Golden Boot in 2020. His heroics at St Mary's Stadium earned him a €35.2m upgrade to Aston Villa this season. In an attempt to replace their departing talisman, Ralph Hasenhüttl signed Championship striker Adam Armstrong for a sizeable fee.

Armstrong single-handedly kept a rusty Blackburn Rovers afloat last season, firing 28 goals in the second division of English football. However, the 24-year-old already has a forgettable Premier League spell with Newcastle United under his belt. Moreover, Southampton have just replaced their seasoned top-flight striker with an inexperienced Championship player.

Even if it is too early to call this transfer a bad piece of business, Southampton will certainly feel they haven't replaced Ings just yet.

#4 Jack Grealish to Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

Bailey will take Grealish's place at Villa Park

Severing a 20-year association with boyhood club Aston Villa, Jack Grealish joined Manchester City in a record-breaking €117.5m transfer. The hefty price tag puts Grealish on top of the most expensive signings in City's as well as Premier League history. The England international will don the coveted number 10 at the Etihad Stadium, vacated by Sergio Aguero.

Grealish has been with the club, through thick and thin. With him at its core, Villa won promotion to the English top-flight in 2019. To make up for the creative void that has opened up following their captain's departure, Aston Villa signed a hoard of players including the aforementioned Ings and Emi Buendia. However, it is the €32m signing Leon Bailey who is expected to be the direct replacement, with the playmaker thriving on the left flank at Bayer Leverkusen.

🗣"We can't risk it."



Aston Villa boss Dean Smith reveals Leon Bailey suffered a minor hamstring injury in training yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9veS2E8Zp0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 21, 2021

Aston Villa's acquisition of Bailey is by no means a bad transfer. On the contrary, the Jamaican playmaker has been highly rated for quite a while now. However, considering the massive shoes he is expected to fill, Bailey will be regarded as a definite downgrade if he fails to match Grealish's sumptuous output.

