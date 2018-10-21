5 crazy Chelsea facts that will blow your mind

What would have happened to Chelsea if Roman purchased Spurs?

Chelsea is one of the biggest and most successful clubs in Europe with a rich history in the 21st century following the takeover from Roman Abramovich.

Even before the takeover, the Blues won a handful of trophies and had numerous memorable moments etched in football history. For instance, in 1971, they played a club from Luxembourg, Jeunesse Hautcharage, in a Cup Winners’ Cup encounter and won the tie 21-0 on aggregate and to this day, that’s the highest margin on aggregate in any European competition.

The ridiculous win over Jeunesse Hautcharage and the fact that Abramovich wanted to take over Spurs are some of many crazy facts in Chelsea’s history. However, the following five Chelsea facts from the archives will probably leave your mouth wide open.

#5 They once played a Premier League game wearing the oppositions away kit

Chelsea players in the Coventry kit

On 9 April 1997, Chelsea played Coventry City away in a Premier League match at Highfield Road but the Blues didn’t wear their traditional blue kit or their away kit.

Coventry, the home side, played in their traditional light blue kit and Chelsea travelled for the game with only their Blue home kits. The referee felt that the two home kits clashed and subsequently, the kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes to resolve the matter.

Since the Blues didn’t have their away kit with them, they were given two options - wear the red and black checked away kit of Coventry or forfeit the match. Obviously, Ruud Gullit’s side took the former option but they lost the game 3-1 despite taking the lead.

