The incredible XI of players sold by Manchester City

Former Manchester City stars currently play for clubs in the Champions League

Manchester City has undergone a massive paradigm shift in the last decade. They’ve gone from the other club in Manchester to the club in Manchester to beat thanks to the massive investment from the Abu Dhabi Group.

The new owners have invested heavily in the first team and also the academy. In fact, Manchester City has one of the best training facilities in the world. However, because so much investment has gone into the first team, it has become increasingly difficult for new signings and academy players to break into the first team over the years.

The club has sold numerous stars and promising academy players over the years simply because these players couldn’t be given enough playing time and many of these players currently play in Europe’s Top 5 leagues for clubs in the Champions League.

Goalkeeper - Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

Schmeichel is a Man City academy product

There are six former Manchester City goalkeepers currently contracted to Premier League clubs. Three of those players are first choice goalkeepers of their current clubs, two are the second choice goalkeepers and one is currently on loan at Besiktas.

For this XI, we went with Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel who played ten times for Manchester City before he was sold to League Two side Notts County in 2009.

It looked like Kasper will forever live in the shadows of his father after dropping down to League Two but his performance in the fourth division of English football earned him a move to Leeds United a year later. After one year with Leeds, he joined his present club Leicester City which was then playing in the EFL Championship.

Schmeichel has been Leicester’s first choice goalkeeper since and helped them gain promotion in 2014 before winning the Premier League in 2016. The Dane was voted the third best goalkeeper at The Best FIFA awards in 2018 following his heroics for Denmark at the World Cup.

Honourable mentions - Joe Hart (Burnley), Loris Karius (Besiktas), Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) and Angus Gunn (Southampton)

