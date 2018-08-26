Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The incredible starting XI of players sold by PSG

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.83K   //    26 Aug 2018, 09:32 IST

PSG signed and sold several superstars in the last seven years

In 2011, Oryx Qatar Sports Investments became the new owners of French club Paris Saint-Germain and with their financial backing, the Parisian club became one of Europe’s strongest clubs.

Today, PSG hold the record for the two most expensive players ever and their expensively assembled squad is one of glamour and glitz. The Academy of PSG is also thriving under the new owners.

Also read: Top 5 managers without a job

PSG have signed some superstars over the years and it would be fair to say that a handful of their big money signings have gone wrong. However, there is so much quality in their side that few players had to leave the club over the years in search of regular playing time and a few others in search of a different challenge.

Since their take over, PSG have parted ways with enough top players to name an XI that is capable of competing with their current side. 

Goalkeeper - Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

Sirigu was PSG's first choice goalkeeper for four seasons

Salvatore Sirigu was initially signed as backup goalkeeper in the first summer after the take over of PSG. However, he ended up playing all 38 league games in his debut season as PSG finished second in the league.

The Italian remained PSG’s first choice goalkeeper for the next three seasons, racking up 190 appearances and 84 clean sheets. He lost his place to Kevin Trapp ahead of the 2015/16 season but played in domestic cup competitions.

Sirigu spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Sevilla and later at Osasuna. He left the Parisian club in the 2017 summer to return to his homeland to play for Torino.

The 31-year-old won 13 trophies during his stint with PSG and played a key role in putting PSG on the footballing map.

Honourable mention - Mike Maignan (Lille)

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
