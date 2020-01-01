5 footballers to watch out for in 2020

Barcelona may be looking for the long-term replacement for Lionel Messi

We have seen some fantastic football in 2019, all across the world, and there is certain to be more when we cross over into 2020.When looking back at 2019, it’s hard not to look back on the Champions League semi-finals as the highlight of the year. In the first semi-final, Liverpool produced a sensational comeback against Barcelona, coming from three goals down in the first leg to beat the Spanish champions 4-0 in the second leg at Anfield.

Somehow, the second semi-final was even more dramatic. Trailing 3-0 on aggregate at half time in the second leg, a Lucas Moura hat-trick sent Spurs to the final, with his third goal coming in the final seconds of the tie. It continued Tottenham’s astonishing run to the final, after they beat Manchester City on away goals in a pulsating tie in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Liverpool ran Manchester City close in the highest quality title race in Premier League history, as the Reds fell short by just one point, despite finishing the season on 97 points. It was the same old story as far as the rest of the top European leagues were concerned, as Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich all retained their titles.

Individually, the year was once again dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but we also saw the emergence of Virgil van Dijk as one of the world’s top players, as we was named UEFA Player of the Year.This year, we will almost certainly see the rise of some top talent around the world. Here are five players to keep an eye on in 2020.

#1 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Davies has regularly featured at left-back for Bayern this season

We have never really seen a genuinely top class Canadian footballer, but we may be about to see the first in the shape of Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. The 17-year-old moved from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern Munich for a fee of around £17 million at the start of this year, the then-record fee for an MLS player, before Newcastle paid Atlanta United £25 million for Miguel Almiron.

He hasn’t always been a regular in the Bayern side since his move, but he has started to make a bit more of an impact this year, and there is surely more to come. He is also a very versatile player. Davies has featured more at left-back this season, but is more than capable of playing further forward, which is where we could eventually see him settle.

