5 forgotten footballers you wouldn't believe are still playing in South America

The anticipation of seeing a lesser known name when he joins a certain football club of high reputation in Europe is always high. To witness a player coming from far off land is always thrilling.

What will unfold is a mystery, for the players, the club and the spectators as well. But the top leagues in Europe are a test for every footballer that cannot be ignored. Many names made it big in other continents and then moved to Europe for widespread fame and wealth.

While some names are forever etched in our memories, some are forgotten, but not beyond clue and remembrance. A mention of their exploits, their playing style and their glimpses remind us of what we witnessed of them, however savory or unsavory it was.

So, here are the five forgotten footballers who are still plying their trade in South America.

#5 Felipe Melo

Juventus fans will always remember Felipe Melo as one of the biggest blunders their club made. The 2009 Confederations Cup was a turning point for the player, who put in a string of very impressive performances.

In 2009, Juventus won the race for his signature and signed him from bitter rivals Fiorentina for €25 million. However, his reputation as a defensive midfielder, came crashing down during his two-year stint in Turin.

He was even declared the worst Serie A footballer of the 2009 season and bestowed with the 'Bidone d'ore' award, a satirical rendition of the 'Ballon d'Or'. Antonio Conte did not fancy the Brazilian in his team and sanctioned his exit to Turkish side Galatasary.

It was in Turkey that he reignited his career and won consecutive laurels in the form of the Turkish League thrice and the domestic cup twice. The midfielder then made a comeback to Serie A upon being signed by Inter Milan. After a one-year spell with the Nerrazuri, he left Europe for good and joined Palmeiras in Brazil.

Melo is in his fifth season now and has been a crucial part of the team. The 38-year old has won the Copa Libertadores twice and the Brazilian Serie A once.

#4 Filipe Luis

An important part of Atletico Madrid's years of glory, Filipe Luis was once named among the best left-backs in the world. The Brazilian made a name for himself through his galloping runs on the flanks and his ability to go up and down throughout the 90 minutes.

His career took an upward trajectory following his performances at Deportive La Coruna between 2006 and 2010. The player was then signed by Los Rojiblancos where he thrived under Diego Simeone and reached his full potential. Luis won La Liga with them, a title that Atletico won after a barren period of 18 years.

In 2014, the Brazilian was signed by Chelsea where he failed to establish himself as the first-choice left-back. After his one-year spell in England, he was back at Atletico after winning his second Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and his second Champions League final.

He did win the Premier League in his solitary season in England after making 15 appearances in the English top-flight. Luis concluded his second spell with Los Rojiblancos in 2019 and moved to Flamengo in his nation.

The left-back is going strong in Brazil having made over 100 appearances for the club. He is enjoying a trophy-laden stint having won the Copa Libertadores (2019) and the Brazilian League (2019, 2020) among other trophies.

