5 players Barcelona want to sign in January

Ben Roberts FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 01 Jan 2019, 16:11 IST

Frenkie de Jong has been strongly linked with Barcelona for some time - will he finally go?

Barcelona have one of the strongest teams in La Liga and actively seek to improve it with every passing season. They spent around £115m on players in the summer, yet remain determined to bring in even more in January - and with the transfer market, as inflated as it is right now, they might need to spend big to get their targets.

As of writing, Barcelona sit top of La Liga on 37 points, just three points ahead of Atletico Madrid, and five ahead of Sevilla. Whilst other teams strengthen around them, Barcelona have almost remained the same despite their recent additions. They'll need to sign big stars in January if they want to get away from their competitors anytime soon.

Because Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, transfer speculation surrounds them constantly, so it can be difficult to tell what's real and what's simply fabrication. But in this list, we'll go through five players that have been closely linked with Barcelona in recent months and determine just how probable a move to the Nou Camp is.

#5 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)

Arsenal v Sunderland - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Aaron Ramsey seems to get included in virtually every list of players the top European clubs want to sign, but there's a very good reason for it this time around; the Welshman is out of contract at the end of the season, which means where he might end up is anyone's guess.

There have been rumours that he's already signed pre-contract deals with a few clubs, but nothing has been confirmed.

Ramsey currently plays for Arsenal as a central midfielder. He's an integral part of their squad, so when he does eventually leave, he'll be sorely missed.

Rumour probability: 3.5/10

ESPN FC pundit Shaka Hislop (via The Express) had said that Ramsey simply wouldn't fit in well enough at the Nou Camp to justify a move there in the summer and that he'd be better off with a team like Juventus instead. He's most probably right, too.

Although Ramsey was heavily linked with Barcelona back in the summer, speculation has died down considerably since then, with clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus appearing to be the frontrunners for his signature now.

Having said that, the decision falls down to Ramsey when all said and done. Barcelona are a prestigious club in a prime destination, so if an offer came in, I think Ramsey would struggle to turn it down.

