5 possible destinations for Robert Lewandowski after Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has been the spearhead of Bayern Munich's attack for the past seven years. In his last two seasons, in particular, the Polish striker has been at the top of his game. He's scored 297 goals for Bayern in all competitions and won the the Best FIFA Men's Player award and the European Golden Shoe.

Sky Sports reported earlier today that Lewandowski wants a "new challenge away from Bayern Munich." The Bayern frontman will be turning 33 this year and his current contract ends in 2023. The short duration that remains of the contract, and his age, should leave the team with very little room to inflate the asking price.

Given his goalscoring pedigree in recent years, Lewandowski will be on the radar of many clubs, and for a fair asking price. With that in mind, we look at five possible destinations for Robert Lewandowski after Bayern:

#5 Borussia Dortmund

This strikes a similar chord with Mats Hummels' career path. The Borussia Dortmund defender spent three seasons at Bayern before being transferred back to his current club. Given that Lewandowski has won everything with the Bavarians, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in a black and yellow outfit for one last dance.

There's also the fact that Dortmund are in possession of one of the most obvious candidates to replace Lewandowski at Bayern - Erling Haaland. This would considerably ease negotiations between the two sides and perhaps even lead to a direct swap deal.

Dortmund would gain a chunk of experience and pedigree up front to blend in with the youth of Jude Bellingham and Julian Brandt. Bayern, meanwhile, would get their long-term replacement for the Polish striker.

4. Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's City started the season with a loss to Tottenham Hotspurs

Manchester City played almost the entirety of the 2020-21 season without a striker. Their interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is no secret and it won't be easy to negotiate with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, given that the contract runs up to 2026.

Pep Guardiola and Robert Lewandowski are no strangers as the latter played under the former for two seasons at Bayern. Given that City are a smartly run club, they might go for the Polish striker rather than play tug-of-war with Spurs.

3. Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri will be looking to reinstate Juventus as the Kings of Italy.

Juventus are in dire need of some freshness in their team.

Paulo Dybala has been unable to live up to the expectations that people had of him at one stage of his career. Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata is hardly the ideal striker for a team who want to challenge for a league title.

Cristiano Ronaldo is six months shy of turning 37, and with Massimiliano Allegri's return, his future at the club is also up in the air. The Old Lady of Turin lacks a strong presence up front irrespective of whether Ronaldo stays at the club.

Having Lewandowski alongside the young Federico Chiesa would be brilliant for the Bianconeri outfit as well.

2. Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint Germain's summer signings so far - what a bunch!

PSG's summer transfer window of 2021 could be a talking point for the ages. It's still hard to believe that the Parisians have managed to bring together Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in the same team. All while also signing UEFA Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament winner Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG have a seemingly unbeatable team on paper and will not need any further additions to the squad. However, Kylian Mbappe's contract runs out next year. Recent reports have also suggested that Mbappe wants to move to Real Madrid to advance his career.

If Mbappe chooses not to renew, Lewandowski could slot in perfectly at PSG and make for a potent front-three alongside Messi and Neymar. The Red and Blues would still have their superteam intact with such an accomplished striker up front.

As for Lewandowski, a chance to play alongside the likes of Neymar and Messi is hardly a bad thing.

1. Manchester United

A world-class striker might be the last piece of the jigsaw for Ole's Red Devils.

It would be safe to say that Manchester United never quite found the ideal replacement for Robin van Persie. Romelu Lukaku was expected to be the answer to the club's striker woes but his stay did not pan out all that well. Edinson Cavani has missed games due to fitness issues while Anthony Martial hasn't really impressed at the Theater of Dreams during the course of his tenure.

Mason Greenwood is an option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but seems a better choice for the right wing than as a lone man up front. Lewandowski ticks every box for the Norwegian's team. He's a proven, world-class player who maintains fitness throughout the season.

It is a different matter altogether as to whether he can replicate his Bayern numbers in England as well. But the best players adapt everywhere and Lewandowski is certainly among them.

