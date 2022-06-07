5 talking points if Cristiano Ronaldo stays at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag

"Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?"

In a recent interview with MUTV, the Portuguese talked about his future plans and about new incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

"I know he did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he's an experienced coach but we need to give him time and things need to change the way he wants, I hope we have success of course because if you have success all of Manchester are going to have success as well. So I wish him the best."

He also mentioned that he could stay at United for next season.

"We are happy and excited, not only the players but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that next year we're going to win trophies."

This is a good sign for United supporters, as they might see him scoring goals for another year.

He was also voted United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

So, here are five talking points if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to stay put.

First, let's see what Ronaldo might miss out on next season.

No Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga

The last time Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or was in 2017. In 2018, the Portuguese forward switched to Juventus after nine glorious years at Real Madrid.

His staggering 101 goals in the next three seasons for Juve weren't enough to win the Champions League. However, he did win two Serie A trophies with the Old Lady.

Meanwhile, rival Lionel Messi has managed to pick up two Ballon d'Or awards since then.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have underperformed by their own ridiculously high standards for their new teams this season. But, looking at United's current state, it looks impossible for Ronaldo to even think about winning the Ballon d'Or next season.

No UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: UEFA Champions League

Manchester United were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 last season owing to their awful defence and poor finishing.

Their poor run of results toward the end of the Premier League season led them to finish sixth in the table, meaning they will not be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season. However, United did manage to qualify for the UEFA Europa League, which was far from Ronaldo's expectations.

He last won the UCL with Real Madrid, way back in 2017.

Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in the Champions League.

His absence means that he'll not be able to add to his tally of 140 goals in the competition. He is followed by Lionel Messi (125), Robert Lewandowski & Karim Benzema (both 86).

Doubt over playing time

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC #mufc have made a proposal to Benfica for Darwin Nunez. €75m up front with €20m in bonuses + a player worth €10m included in the deal. Andreas Pereira was the first name mentioned. [ @cmjornal #mufc have made a proposal to Benfica for Darwin Nunez. €75m up front with €20m in bonuses + a player worth €10m included in the deal. Andreas Pereira was the first name mentioned. [@cmjornal]

The upcoming season is an important one for United. They need a competitive squad to challenge other top teams.

In a bid to do so, United have shown keen interest in signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica, according to TEAMtalk. The 22-year old Uruguayan striker had a prolific season in front of goal, scoring 34 goals in all competitions in just 41 outings. With his strong physique and blistering pace, he can be a defender's nightmare, as he showed against Liverpool in the Champions League

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague This is what Darwin Núñez is all about...



Outstanding at Anfield



#UCL This is what Darwin Núñez is all about...Outstanding at Anfield 🇺🇾 This is what Darwin Núñez is all about...Outstanding at Anfield 🔥#UCL https://t.co/ewUdrU2SiM

He would rightly fit into new manager Erik ten Hag's rebuilding plans.

However, if United do manage to sign him, then it would only mean less minutes for the Portuguese on the pitch and we all know how he would react to it.

Despite all the individual downsides and doubts over his playing time, there are many benefits to having him in the team.

Ronaldo Brings experience to the table

Martial was loaned out Sevilla in Jan.

Apart from Ronaldo, most of the United attackers are young and most of them have struggled all season.

Marcus Rashford was below par and Jadon Sancho was nowhere near his best. Anthony Martial has returned from a bad loan spell from Sevilla and the Frenchman might be on his way out. Meanwhile, Anthony Elanga is still finding his feet at the top level.

This is where having a player with Ronaldo's credentials comes in. He's a player who has seen it all and excelled wherever he's played.

With his experience, he can guide and mentor these players to perform at their best. Sharing the dressing room with him could turn these youngsters into mature professionals. His winning mentality and professionalism will help both on and off the pitch.

X-factor

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

And lastly, he is Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite being 37, he scored 24 goals and had three assists in all competitions last season. His 18 goals in the league were only bettered by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (both 23).

His hat-trick against Norwich and Tottenham showed that he still has a lot to offer.

His strike against Tottenham is a nominee for the Premier League Goal of the season.

Premier League @premierleague



Cristiano Ronaldo's long-range strike against Spurs is your



#PLAwards | @Cristiano An absolute thunderboltCristiano Ronaldo's long-range strike against Spurs is your @budfootball Goal of the Month for March An absolute thunderbolt ⚡️Cristiano Ronaldo's long-range strike against Spurs is your @budfootball Goal of the Month for March #PLAwards | @Cristiano https://t.co/8GX5IEJ5o1

His performances helped Manchester United finish sixth in the Premier League table. Having him in the team always keeps opponents on the edge and his knack for scoring late winners is a bonus.

Apart from all the rumors, the red side of Manchester want their golden boy to stay.

