5 things to look forward to in Europe this week

We can look forward to another scintillating week of football across Europe's top leagues.

by Rahul Top 5 / Top 10 22 Feb 2017, 16:20 IST

Chelsea will be looking to extend their lead at the top as Premier League action returns this week

The Premier League returns once again, following a week’s break, while the English Football League Cup final also takes place at Wembley over the weekend. An FA Cup replay wraps up the action in England this week.

It is an important period in Spain as teams head into a double game week that also includes a mouth-watering fixture between two of the top teams in the La Liga. The Serie A also sees a couple of top notch fixtures as four of the top five teams go up against each other. The French domestic league is also heating up at the top, and teams cannot afford any more slip-ups.

#1 EPL returns after a week’s break

After a week’s break, the Premier League returns for gameweek 26, however, four teams will not feature as a result of their commitments in England’s domestic cup competitions.

League leaders Chelsea host an in-form Swansea City at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues aim to extend their lead over second-placed Manchester City. The Swans have three wins in their last four games and have moved four points clear of the bottom three.

Two of the bottom three sides, Hull City and Crystal Palace, have home ties against Burnley and Middlesbrough, respectively. Marco Silva’s side have been playing impressively ever since the Portuguese joined the club but are still struggling to grind out results.

Ronald Koeman’s Everton are unbeaten in their last eight games in the league and should be able to extend that run in their home fixture against rock bottom and out-of-form Sunderland.

Tottenham host Stoke City on Sunday, while title holders Leicester City will be desperate for a win in their match against Liverpool on Monday night.