Five things to look forward to in Europe this week

European football action continues in another exciting week.

by Rahul Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 15:49 IST

Can Sutton’s fairy tale continue?

European continental action returns again as the remaining teams in the Champions League Round of 16 play out their first-leg ties. The Europa League Round of 32 will conclude with Manchester United and Tottenham fighting for a place in the next round.

Premier League football will be put on hold for a week as action in the FA Cup returns. The other European leagues, however, will continue as scheduled.

#1 The magic of the FA Cup returns

The FA Cup has already provided us with some thoroughly entertaining fixtures this season. This week marks the return of the oldest domestic cup competition as we head into the fifth round. Each fixture will feature a Premier League team facing off against lower league opposition.

Burnley and Middlesbrough play host to Lincoln City and Oxford United respectively, while current champions Leicester City make the trip to Millwall. Both Manchester clubs will have away fixtures, with Jose Mourinho’s side making the short trip to Blackburn and Pep Guardiola’s men travelling to Huddersfield Town.

Chelsea travel to Wolves, while fellow London club Tottenham take on Fulham at Craven Cottage. But the story of the week is undoubtedly Arsenal’s tie against the lowest-ranked side in the competition. Sutton United have exceeded expectations but will have a mighty task ahead of them if they are to beat the Gunners. Sutton are currently 16th in the fifth division of English football and they will cherish the opportunity to play against the most successful team in FA Cup history.