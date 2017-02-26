5 things we can expect from club football in 2017

Made all the more memorable by Leicester's title win, 2016 was a rollercoaster year for football. What does 2017 have in store for us?

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 26 Feb 2017, 13:04 IST

Chelsea are all set to claim yet another Premier League crown

February 2017 has a decidedly different outlook from how 2016 ended. At the beginning of January, Bayern Munich had a narrow three-point lead over Leipzig, having just gained the advantage by virtue of a victory against them at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool were hot on the trail of league-leaders Chelsea, fresh off the back of a hard-fought win against City and looking forward to the new year with hope. OGC Nice led the table in Ligue 1, prompting questions regarding the wisdom of Liverpool letting Balotelli leave.

Now, however, even with just a five-point lead, Bayern leave hardly any doubt regarding the likelihood of them being champions; Liverpool had a horror January and find themselves scrambling in a top four race; Monaco have displaced Nice at the top of Ligue 1, and with PSG close behind, a fascinating title race is shaping up.

That is, of course, why we love this game – the sheer unpredictability of it, and its uncanny tendency to make attempts at predictions seem hysterically out of place in hindsight. Yet, with a bold roll of the dice, we take a look at certain things we can expect in club football in 2017 – just don't return to this article 10 months later!

#1 Chelsea to win 2016-17 PL – and how the rest will respond

This has the tone more of an inevitable eventuality than that of a prediction – it is fairly certain that Chelsea will remain consistent enough to take home the Premier League title this season. Instead, what would be fascinating is to see how the rivals will respond next season.

Manchester United would be active in the transfer market again, probably poised to break the world transfer record again to land Griezmann. Wenger seems likely to leave, prompting a season of uncertainty yet, newfound promise. Klopp, Pochettino and Guardiola will all be wiser for one more season in England with their teams.

It has been eight years since a team successfully defended the Premier League title – Conte would have to conjure up something special to emulate what only Ferguson and Mourinho have managed since the turn of the century.