6 current superstars who are the all-time top scorers of European giants

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have over 1300 career goals between them

To become the all-time top scorer for one of Europe’s biggest clubs, it takes a lot more than just quality. The player has to be able to perform at a consistent level year in year out and he has to be at a club for a significant period of his career.

For these reasons alone, it has become increasingly difficult to be the all-time top scorer of a European powerhouse in the 21st century.

For instance, AC Milan’s all-time leading goalscorer is Gunnar Nordahl and he played for the club between 1949 and 1956. The second highest goalscorer, Andriy Shevchenko, played 54 games more than Nordahl but scored 46 goals fewer.

Also read: 5 active players with over 400 career goals

Another example is Ian Rush for Liverpool who scored 346 goals for the Reds in 660 games. His record may never be broken because it is unlikely that a striker with the necessary quality to break that record with play long enough for Liverpool to reach that tally.

There are exceptions and at present, there are six active superstars who are the leading goalscorers for one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

#6. Marek Hamšík - Napoli all-time top scorer with 120 goals

Hamsik broke Maradona's record last season to become Napoli's leading goalscorer

Marek Hamšík has been a loyal servant for Napoli for over 11 seasons now. The Napoli captain has played over 500 games for the club and 10 more games in Napoli colours will make him the player with most appearances for the Serie A club.

Hamsik has scored 120 goals for his club which is a great return for a player who has played in midfield throughout his career. He has hit double figures for goals scored in eight of his 11 seasons for Napoli.

Also read: 4 ways Juventus financially benefited from Ronaldo's big money transfer

The Slovakian overtook Diego Maradona as Napoli’s all-time leading goalscorer in 2017/18. Maradona scored 115 goals for Napoli in 259 games.

Among the active players; Edinson Cavani, Gonzalo Higuain and Dries Mertens have 104, 91 and 90 goals respectively for Napoli. The latter is still at the club and has a good chance of overtaking Hamsik but the other two may not play for the club again.

1 / 6 NEXT