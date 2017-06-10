7 major records broken in Europe this season

Many long-lasting records were broken this season. Here we take a look at the seven major records broken this season across Europe.

Real Madrid were on fire this season

The UEFA Champions League final marked the end of another incredible season. Like every other year, this one was full of thrills and surprises. Hoffenheim, Leipzig and Ajax were some of the surprise packages of the season.

The Monaco squad proved to be a pot of gold as they ended Paris Saint-Germain's dominance in France. Chelsea were spectacular under new manager Antonio Conte. Juventus were rock-solid and had a great season except for the Champions League final.

And then there were Real Madrid, who thrived under Zidane in yet another trophy-laden season.

While on one hand legends such as Philip Lahm, Xabi Alonso and Francesco Totti bid farewell to the beautiful game, on the other hand, youngsters like Kylian Mbappe, Youri Tielemans and Marcus Rashford announced themselves to the football fraternity.

#7 Real Madrid (65-game scoring streak)

Los Blancos were vicious in front of the net this season

Real Madrid have been rampant this season. After outclassing Juventus in this year’s Champions League final, Los Blancos set a new record of scoring in 65 consecutive games. The goalscoring streak began when Real beat Sociedad 1-0 on 30 April 2016. And the Spanish side didn't look back after that.

Zinedine Zidane’s men broke Bayern Munich’s record of scoring in 61 consecutive games between the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons when Los Merengues defeated Sevilla 4-1 on 14 May 2017. They went to score against Celta Vigo, Malaga and Juventus to extend their run to 65 games, scoring a spectacular 185 goals during this period.

Real have had almost all of their squad members score for them. 20 different goalscorers have contributed to their streak. Cristiano Ronaldo, who else, scored the most number of goals in this time (45) followed by Alvaro Morata and Karim Benzema, each scoring 20.

Their biggest win came against Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey, when Los Merengues humiliated them 7-1.

Juventus legendary goalie Gianluigi Buffon had conceded only three goals all through the Champions League this year. But the Italian couldn’t save his goal from the firepower of the Whites, as he let in four goals in a single game. This just goes on to show how dominant Zizou’s men have been in front of goal and show no signs of holding back.

Next season, they would be looking to break Pele’s Santos’s record of scoring in 74 consecutive matches.