×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Alba wants new deal for Messi after signing Barcelona extension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
284   //    11 Mar 2019, 20:54 IST
lionel messi jordi alba - cropped
Lionel Messi (L) and Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba hopes Lionel Messi decides to follow his example by signing a contract extension with Barcelona.

Left-back Alba on Monday signed a new deal with the LaLiga leaders that will keep him at Camp Nou until the end of the 2024 season.

The Spain international now wants team-mate Messi to follow suit by extending his own deal, which runs until June 2021.

"Hopefully, Messi will be here for at least as long as I am," Alba told reporters at Monday's signing ceremony. "I have a good understanding with him. I've improved a lot with him. I hope Messi can stay for many years at Barcelona."

Speaking of his own new deal, Alba said: "I'm very grateful to the club. I was in the youth team for eight years and I'll be at the club for five more.

"I'm also grateful to my agents for the work they've always done, to my parents and my brother. In general, all my family, and especially my son and my wife, who give me support and which transmits itself onto the field of play.

"I'm at the best moment of my career. I'm really eager to keep winning with Barca."

Alba's attention will now turn to Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Lyon, with the tie poised at 0-0 after the first game in France.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old is determined to keep Barca's hunt for the treble alive, with the leaders boasting a seven-point lead at the top of LaLiga and a Copa del Rey final against Valencia to come.

"They're difficult trophies to win, but obviously this is a team who have known each other for a long time. We'll fight for every trophy. We keep competing in the same way," he added.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona star sold, Major Jordi Alba contract update and more Barcelona Transfer News: 28 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for Argentinian star, Lionel Messi forbids the signing of Jordi Alba's replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 21 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants LaLiga striker at Barcelona, Neymar's dad reveals why he left Camp Nou and more: Barcelona Transfer Roundup, 25 February 2019
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Jordi Alba signs new Barcelona contract
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Why Barcelona should think twice about giving Jordi Alba a new contract
RELATED STORY
Former Real Madrid star wants to join Barcelona, Los Blancos to sign 2 players this week & more La Liga news: 10th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona superstar to join Premier League side in the coming hours, Manchester United superstar's agent holds talks with Barcelona and more: Barcelona transfer roundup, 29 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star wants Juventus move, Real Madrid eye stunning €75M deal for Manchester City star and more LaLiga news: 5 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Alba doesn't know if Barca want to re-sign him
RELATED STORY
How could Barcelona lineup while resting Jordi Alba
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us