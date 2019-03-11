Alba wants new deal for Messi after signing Barcelona extension

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 284 // 11 Mar 2019, 20:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi (L) and Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba hopes Lionel Messi decides to follow his example by signing a contract extension with Barcelona.

Left-back Alba on Monday signed a new deal with the LaLiga leaders that will keep him at Camp Nou until the end of the 2024 season.

The Spain international now wants team-mate Messi to follow suit by extending his own deal, which runs until June 2021.

"Hopefully, Messi will be here for at least as long as I am," Alba told reporters at Monday's signing ceremony. "I have a good understanding with him. I've improved a lot with him. I hope Messi can stay for many years at Barcelona."

Speaking of his own new deal, Alba said: "I'm very grateful to the club. I was in the youth team for eight years and I'll be at the club for five more.

@JordiAlba: "I am very grateful to the Club, it is a very emotional and very special moment" #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/zMgpmLrkJ4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 11, 2019

"I'm also grateful to my agents for the work they've always done, to my parents and my brother. In general, all my family, and especially my son and my wife, who give me support and which transmits itself onto the field of play.

"I'm at the best moment of my career. I'm really eager to keep winning with Barca."

Alba's attention will now turn to Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Lyon, with the tie poised at 0-0 after the first game in France.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old is determined to keep Barca's hunt for the treble alive, with the leaders boasting a seven-point lead at the top of LaLiga and a Copa del Rey final against Valencia to come.

"They're difficult trophies to win, but obviously this is a team who have known each other for a long time. We'll fight for every trophy. We keep competing in the same way," he added.

Advertisement