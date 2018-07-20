Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

'Amateur' DFB needs Lahm's help - Rummenigge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
108   //    20 Jul 2018, 21:58 IST
Philipp Lahm & Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Philipp Lahm & Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

The German Football Association (DFB) should ask Philipp Lahm to help solve the problems brought about by a miserable World Cup showing, says Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Germany suffered a humiliating group-stage exit in Russia after defeats to Mexico and South Korea, becoming the third defending champions in a row to suffer such a fate after Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rummenigge, who won 95 caps in a 10-year career with the national team said: "The DFB is really only full of amateurs.

"I am not convinced that there are the right approaches in place [to deal with crisis], but it does not surprise me either.

"I think Philipp Lahm is a perfect match for the DFB. It might be an interesting solution to install Philipp Lahm as vice president there to give the bureau a bit more professionalism."

Rummenigge also questioned the DFB's treatment of Mesut Ozil, whose controversial meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan created a media storm before the tournament.

Ozil has borne the brunt of the criticism for Germany's failure, something Rummenigge believes is harsh on the Arsenal playmaker.

He added: "Mesut Ozil is the only scapegoat? Sorry, but I think that's a bit far-fetched."

Omnisport
NEWS
If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it's Bayern - Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #26 Karl-Heinz...
RELATED STORY
Rummenigge hails Bayern for 'best game in five years'
RELATED STORY
Bayern's Rummenigge hints at Robben and Ribery renewals
RELATED STORY
Diego Maradona: The Legend
RELATED STORY
Night of Seville: The best Semi-final in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Penalty shoot-outs a lottery? That's amateur thinking
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 best semifinals in the history of the...
RELATED STORY
Rummenigge blasts 'ridiculous' Lewandowski criticism
RELATED STORY
Ozil must explain Erdogan meeting, says DFB president
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us