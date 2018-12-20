×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal and Tottenham fined over derby melee

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    20 Dec 2018, 22:22 IST
EricDier - cropped
Tottenham's Eric Dier celebrates scoring against Arsenal

Arsenal and Tottenham have been fined £45,000 and £50,000 respectively by the Football Association (FA) after admitting charges of failing to control their players in the north London Derby on December 2.

The charges related to the scuffle that broke out on in the 32nd minute of the Gunners' 4-2 Premier League win, when Spurs' Eric Dier celebrated an equaliser for 1-1 at Emirates Stadium by running in front of the home fans and gesturing for them to 'shush'.

The celebrations continued in close proximity to the area of the touchline used for warm-ups by Arsenal substitutes, some of whom took exception. The ensuing melee saw technical staff, including Mauricio Pochettino, leave the dugout.

Tottenham were handed a greater sanction due to having four previous breaches of the rule in the past five years, while Arsenal only had two.

Both clubs had their fines reduced after admitting they failed "to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

The penalties were handed down one day after Tottenham claimed a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Dele Alli was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands in the 73rd minute of Wednesday's match and responded with a "2-0" gesture. 

Neither Alli or the Gunners are expected to face sanctions over the incident, while Arsenal have identified the suspect and are working with the Metropolitan Police to apprehend them.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Tottenham wrong to get involved in melee, says Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Tottenham prepared for north London derby fine - Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Tottenham probable XI against...
RELATED STORY
North London derby: Unai Emery admits Tottenham Hotspur...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Premier League: Arsenal v Burnley, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
He's very happy at Tottenham – Arsenal boss Emery wants...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal v Tottenham, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal derby win inspired by fans who matched Tottenham...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur - 6 points to note from...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 key battles that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us