Atletico Madrid fined for breaching third-party regulations

Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium

Atletico Madrid have been fined €46,200 by FIFA for breaching regulations regarding third-party involvement.

The LaLiga club were punished and warned about their future conduct by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, following an investigation.

It comes a year after Atletico were given a two-window transfer ban due to irregularities involving the signing of underage players from overseas.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the club Atletico de Madrid, Spain, with a fine of CHF52,500 [€46,200] and a warning for breaching art. 18bis of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (2014 edition), as well as Annexe 3 of said regulations," FIFA said in a statement.

"The club was found to be liable for entering into a contract that enabled a third party to influence the club's independence in employment and transfer-related matters and entering incorrect information in the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS)."

FIFA also fined Qatar SC, Samuel Eto'o's new club, as part of an ongoing case relating to money they owe to their players.

The club have been ordered to pay CHF30,000 (€26,447) and warned they could be deducted six points and face a four-window transfer ban if they fail to pay the outstanding amounts within 90 days.

Al Ahli of United Arab Emirates were given the same punishment, while Al-Shamal of Qatar and Saba Qom of Iran have also been sanctioned.