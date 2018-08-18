Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Aubameyang-Lacazette partnership possible for Arsenal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
998   //    18 Aug 2018, 15:27 IST
PierreEmerickAubameyangAlexandreLacazette - cropped
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette

Unai Emery is ready to pair Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette together in attack to ignite his Arsenal reign.

France international Lacazette arrived at Emirates Stadium from Lyon for a club-record fee believed to be in the region of £52million last year.

He lost that status and his place as the Gunners' first-choice striker when Aubameyang came in from Borussia Dortmund in January before missing out on a spot in Les Bleus' triumphant World Cup squad.

Emery deployed the duo in tandem during pre-season and Lacazette's introduction alongside Aubameyang sparked Arsenal's most encouraging period of the 2-0 defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City on the opening weekend.

“The possibility to play Aubameyang and Lacazette is okay because we tried that in pre-season," Emery told reporters ahead of the keenly anticipated London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

"Each match is different, each match is a different possibility. Against Manchester City, the last 25, 30 minutes they played together.

"For me it's about finding the good balance for all that we want in attacking moments and defensive moments. 

"I want to look at every player together, how to get Aubameyang and Lacazette scoring more goals, whether as one or together."

Arsenal last lost their first two games of the season in the inaugural Premier League campaign of 1992-93.

Speaking to ESPN this week, Aubameyang recognised his link-up with Lacazette as a potential route to success.

"We really get on well," he said. "There is a spark between us when we are both on the pitch together.

"We look for each other, we saw it against City when he came on. I don't mind playing on the left if Laca is in the centre. We both want to do our best for the team."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Things Arsenal need to do to win against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 4 Things Arsenal must do against Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
3 Ways in which Arsenal can line up against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Teams, Predicted Playing XI, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 2 Preview: Chelsea vs Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: 3 Key Decisions That Will Decide the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How could Arsenal line up against...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Premier League match preview 
RELATED STORY
The London derby: Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
FT CAR NEW
0 - 0
 Cardiff City vs Newcastle
47' EVE SOU
2 - 0
 Everton vs Southampton
46' LEI WOL
2 - 0
 Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
46' TOT FUL
1 - 0
 Tottenham vs Fulham
52' WES AFC
1 - 0
 West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us