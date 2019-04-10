×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Aubameyang ready to start against Napoli, confirms Emery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
127   //    10 Apr 2019, 19:06 IST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is available to start for Arsenal in their Europa League quarter-final against Napoli, says Unai Emery.

Illness restricted Aubameyang to a place on the bench for Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Everton.

Aubameyang came on as a half-time substitute as the Gunners' poor away form continued, but he could return to the side for the first leg against Napoli at Emirates Stadium.

"He had a small problem, he has been taking antibiotics for his sickness," Emery told reporters on Wednesday. "For tomorrow he's getting better and can start."

On Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka, who are recovering from foot and groin injuries respectively, Emery added: "We are going to decide tomorrow."

Mesut Ozil drew attention for appearing to throw a coat in the direction of Emery after being substituted against Everton, but the Spaniard opted not to address the issue directly.

"Our focus is the match, taking confidence and being together, being calm when bad results come," Emery said when asked about the playmaker.

"We are on a good way but each match now is going to be very important. We are with our target, we know it is going to be very difficult. The best thing for us is to be together and strong, calm and with clear focus."

Advertisement

Napoli are arguably the toughest team Arsenal could have faced in the last eight but Emery is relishing the chance to test his mettle against Carlo Ancelotti.

"I think it's 50-50. Napoli have a big history like us, they're second in the table," Emery said of the Serie A side. 

"They're playing very well, they came from a strong group in the Champions League. They were very competitive. It's going to be difficult for us but we have confidence. We need to be very consistent in two matches.

"I have a great respect for every coach. Ancelotti is top. His career is amazing. For me, my challenge is every day and every year. All I did in my past is only for taking experience. I need to make a new future.

"This match is a big match at the level we want to play. It's a big test for us. We want to play against the best teams, Napoli are one of them.

"We need to be consistent each match. Each match gives a lot of information. Our balance is getting better but isn't enough. We need to win tomorrow. If we won't concede chances to score it's important.

"They have good performances in the season. We need to be very, very competitive in 90 minutes. Our idea is to win and not concede goals. We are prepared for extra time or penalties. It's going to be a very, very good game tomorrow."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Arsenal FC vs SC Napoli Predicted Lineups: Europa League Predicted Lineups and Arsenal, Napoli Injury News, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018-19: Predicted Arsenal starting XI vs Napoli
RELATED STORY
Europa League: 3 Reasons why Arsenal will beat Napoli
RELATED STORY
Pires convinced Emery right man for 'strange' Arsenal
RELATED STORY
4 teams which are the favorites to win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
The key is in his hands – Emery tells Ozil to prove a point
RELATED STORY
Emery has no time for negative vibes as Arsenal seek response
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/2019 - 3 reasons why Arsenal completed their comeback against Rennes
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Arsenal can turn the tables against Rennes
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal handed tough Napoli draw in Europa League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
12 Apr ARS NAP 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Napoli
12 Apr VIL VAL 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Valencia
12 Apr BEN EIN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt
12 Apr SLA CHE 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Chelsea
19 Apr NAP ARS 12:30 AM Napoli vs Arsenal
19 Apr VAL VIL 12:30 AM Valencia vs Villarreal
19 Apr EIN BEN 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Benfica
19 Apr CHE SLA 12:30 AM Chelsea vs Slavia Praha
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us