×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ausilio: Icardi has offer on table, won't be sold to Juve

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    19 Dec 2018, 08:35 IST
Icardi - cropped
Mauro Icardi has been a star performer for Inter this season

Inter captain Mauro Icardi was offered a new contract two months ago but is yet to accept the proposal according to sporting director Piero Ausilio, who insisted the star forward will not be sold to Juventus.

Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara claimed the Argentina international is not close to signing a new deal amid links with Champions League holders Real Madrid.

Nara also revealed the 25-year-old – who has three years remaining on his current deal at San Siro – was close to joining Serie A champions and rivals Juve before the start of the season.

Ausilio, however, dismissed the Juventus claims as he hit back at Nara, telling reporters: "We are consistent with what we've said over the last few months.

"We are happy with Icardi as a player, with what he is giving on the pitch for Inter. He always takes responsibility and is afraid of nothing.

"The rest doesn't matter: there is an official headquarters, I am at everyone's disposal. Icardi's agent knows where to find me, either in the office or by telephone. The rest, social media, the media, the Christmas box office movie, is of no interest to me.

"I have been very honest, I said how things stand. Icardi received a new contract two years ago and signed it. The most recent proposal was two months ago, he received it and at this moment has not accepted.

"That does not mean we cannot go forward. As far as we are concerned, we want to continue the negotiations and continue working together.

"Inter and I will only do our talking in the office, in our headquarters, not on social media or on television. Beppe Marotta and I are at their complete disposal.

Advertisement

"As for the claims we wanted to sell them to Juventus, I respond with a laugh and a no comment. It's better not to give names to suggestions like that at Christmas time…

"I can happily say Icardi will never go to Juve. You were dragged into this issue by some fairytale comments, but it's not an issue."

Icardi has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, including nine for third-placed Inter in Serie A.

Omnisport
NEWS
Modric to Inter in January impossible – Ausilio
RELATED STORY
Icardi: Now is not the time to join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Juventus and Napoli wanted Icardi, claims agent
RELATED STORY
Mourinho? Ausilio dismisses Inter return after United...
RELATED STORY
Juventus v Inter: Icardi a more lethal marksman than Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
I do my work on the pitch – Icardi unconcerned by Inter...
RELATED STORY
Icardi: Inter deserved to qualify
RELATED STORY
Icardi and Inter 'very far' apart in contract negotiations
RELATED STORY
Icardi named Serie A Footballer of the Year, Allegri...
RELATED STORY
Inter captain Icardi is the 'perfect' striker – Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us