×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ballon d'Or win would not change Modric's 'best year'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    16 Nov 2018, 14:02 IST
Luka Modric
Croatia and Real Madrid star Luka Modric

Luka Modric feels 2018 has been the best year of his career even if he does not win the Ballon d'Or.

Croatia international Modric is considered among the leading contenders for the award, which has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the past decade.

Ronaldo and Messi have each won the Ballon d'Or five times, with Kaka in 2007 the last player other than the duo to triumph.

Modric's fine performances at the World Cup earned him the Golden Ball, while he won a third consecutive Champions League crown with Real Madrid earlier in the year.

Fellow Ballon d'Or nominee Eden Hazard has backed Modric to take the France Football prize, but the 33-year-old says winning would not change his assessment of 2018.

"Let's see what happens," Modric said after Croatia's spectacular 3-2 Nations League defeat of Spain. 

"I'm very proud to fight for it. If I win perfect, otherwise it will not change anything.

"With or without the Ballon d'Or, it's the best year of my career."

 

Life since his World Cup exploits has not been easy for Modric as Madrid struggled under the guidance of Julen Lopetegui.

The former Spain boss was sacked after 14 games in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Santiago Solari confirmed as his permanent replacement after winning four games out of four while in temporary charge.

"Since Solari came, we started well," Modric added. "You can see in these four games, he arrival has been very good and hopefully we will continue like this.

"I feel better day by day, I came back very soon after the World Cup and without pre-season it was normal for me to come back, I feel physically better in the last few matches."

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Key things Eden Hazard must do to win the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
5 great players who never won the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
3 players who might stop Ronaldo and Messi from winning...
RELATED STORY
Five non-European footballers to win Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid stars apart from Cristiano Ronaldo who have...
RELATED STORY
Modric will win Ballon d'Or – Hazard
RELATED STORY
5 in-form players that might not win the Ballon d'Or this...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or: 7 footballers who came second best and never...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will not win the Ballon...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says Luka Modric deserves...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us