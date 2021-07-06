Best possible starting XI for Argentina | Copa America 2021 semi-final

Argentina will face Colombia in the semi-final of Copa America 2021 tonight, with the winner to face Brazil in the final.

Argentina are the favourites to win the game, but Colombia have the quality to cause the Albiceleste a few problems. Manager Lionel Scaloni has not shied from rotating his first XI at Copa America 2021, but he is expected to play an unchanged XI that started against Ecuador in the quarter-final.

#SelecciónMayor @lioscaloni 🎙️: "Hablando como hincha argentino, estoy convencido de que estos chicos van a dar el máximo para llegar a la final. Siempre van a dejar bien parada la camiseta y la bandera. Creo que la gente eso lo valora. No dan una pelota por perdida". pic.twitter.com/gOaDDHqQhr — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) July 5, 2021

Lionel Messi has been the best player in the tournament and will be keen to win a long-overdue international trophy with the national team. Argentina have done well so far, but will have to be at their very best against Colombia.

On that note, let's take a look at the best possible starting XI for Argentina in the Copa America 2021 semi-final.

Argentina Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Argentina at Copa America 2021, and he looks set to the start in the semi-final against Colombia.

Martinez was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season. After a plethora of loan spells while at Arsenal, the 28-year-old flourished last season at Aston Villa, featuring in every league game for Dean Smith's men.

Juntos somos más fuertes 🇦🇷🧤 @Argentina vamos por todo 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/F6xwNrOXDb — Emi Martínez (@emimartinezz1) July 5, 2021

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man was crucial in helping Arsenal win the FA Cup in 2019-2, and will be keen to make his mark at Copa America 2021. Featuring in the semi-final of a major international tournament, Martinez has had an impressive rise, as he only made his Argentina debut this year.

Other options: Franco Armani (River Plate), Agustin Marchesin (Porto), Juan Musso (Atalanta).

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav