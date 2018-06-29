BREAKING NEWS: Fellaini to stay at Man Utd with new two-year contract

Marouane Fellaini's future has been clarified with Manchester United announcing he has signed a new two-year contract.

Belgium international Fellaini's previous deal at Old Trafford was due to expire at the end of June, but United have handed him fresh terms that tie him to the club until 2020.

The agreement also includes an option to extend for a further year.

Fellaini had been linked to Arsenal, AC Milan and Ajax, but the 30-year-old is elated to continue playing for Jose Mourinho.

"I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player," said Fellaini in a statement after his renewal was announced on Friday.

"I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve.

"I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always shown in me. My focus now is on the World Cup and I am looking forward to a successful season ahead."

Fellaini followed David Moyes in making the switch from Everton to United in 2013 and has made 156 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring 20 goals.

The midfielder has won the FA Cup, EFL Cup and the Europa League during his five years at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho said: "I am very happy Marouane is staying with us.

"I always believed in his desire to stay with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract."