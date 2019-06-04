×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cazorla keen to set example in stunning Spain comeback

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    04 Jun 2019, 19:16 IST
santicazorla-cropped
Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla

Santi Cazorla is eager to set an example for other experienced players as he prepares to make a stunning international comeback for Spain after injuries threatened to bring a premature end to his career.

The midfielder was told he might never be able to walk properly again after having reconstructive surgery and a skin graft to address the effects of two bouts of Achilles tendonitis towards the end of his five-year spell at Arsenal.

He missed the entire 2017-18 season before signing for Villarreal on a free transfer, where he completed a remarkable return to fitness and made 35 appearances in LaLiga in 2018-19.

His form attracted the attention of Spain coach Luis Enrique, who handed the 34-year-old his first international call-up since November 2015, and Cazorla said he is determined to repay the faith shown in him as La Roja face the Faroe Islands and Sweden in a pair of Euro 2020 qualifiers.

"There have been times when I thought I'd throw in the towel, but this was only in the back of my mind," Cazorla told reporters.

"With the help of my people I pulled through, and now I try to enjoy every detail.

"I have been called up because they believe that my sporting level has been good enough to be part of the selection.

"I want to set an example for people my age to continue to be excited to wear this shirt."

Advertisement

Cazorla is by no means the only experienced head in Enrique's squad, which also features Sergio Ramos in defence and Jesus Navas in midfield.

But the former Arsenal playmaker said he is keen to impart his knowledge to young midfielders like Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo and Napoli's Fabian Ruiz, in whom he places much confidence.

"It is a new challenge, a new chapter, and I come with new intentions," Cazorla added.

"I will try to bring my experience to young people.

"The current selection is capable of getting things. You don't have to think about the past or put pressure on the current team.

"There are huge players and great technicians who can deliver big results for this country.

"We are in a new phase with very talented young players who are doing things well."

Advertisement
Cazorla returns to Spain squad for first time since 2015
RELATED STORY
It's still sinking in - Cazorla revels in remarkable Spain recall
RELATED STORY
Barcelona make stunning Coutinho + cash bid, Real Madrid make record bid to sign defender and more La Liga news: 29 May 2019 
RELATED STORY
Santi Cazorla: The footballer who defied the odds to rise again
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sell 10 players for €450M, Barcelona set to sell 7 players this summer and more LaLiga news: 28 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Comeback Kings
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree stunning '€80M + Gareth Bale' deal, Barcelona identify Ernesto Valverde's replacement and more LaLiga news: 4 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Lloris 'privileged' to lead Tottenham as he bids for trophy double
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich star, Real Madrid's stunning offer for Neymar revealed and more LaLiga news: 9 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus keen to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us