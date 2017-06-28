Ceballos denies Real Madrid deal complete

Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on Dani Ceballos, but the Real Betis midfielder says his future has not been decided.

by Omnisport News 28 Jun 2017, 15:04 IST

Dani Ceballos, a reported target for Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos has denied claims that a deal is in place for him to join Real Madrid from Real Betis.

The 20-year-old is under contract at Betis until 2020, but reports in the Spanish media claim LaLiga champions Madrid are poised to meet Ceballos' rumoured €15million release clause and loan him back for next season.

However, Ceballos – who helped Spain reach the final of the European Under-21 Championship in a 3-1 win over Italy on Tuesday – says those suggestions are mere paper talk.

"The rumours are not true," he told Cadena Cope.

"The team with which I currently have a contract in force for three years with is Real Betis."

Saúl was special but Dani Ceballos also put in a show-stopping performance https://t.co/bTR1eS1aJf pic.twitter.com/qBWygUluZ2 — UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) June 27, 2017

Ceballos, though, conceded a Betis exit is not completely out of the question, but insisted his priority for the time being is helping Spain's U-21s succeed in Poland when they face Germany in Friday's final.

"I do not know if next year I will play in Betis," he added.

"I now have my holidays and my priority is to win the final on Friday."

Ceballos - who has also previously been linked to Atletico Madrid - made 30 LaLiga appearances last term, scoring two goals and supplying as many assists.