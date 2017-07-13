Chelsea superstar rejects Real Madrid and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 13th July 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 13 Jul 2017, 22:05 IST

Eden Hazard has rejected advances from Real Madrid

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 13, 2017.

Serie A

Juventus are set to lose Leonardo Bonucci

AC Milan agree terms with Leonardo Bonucci

According to Sportmediaset, AC Milan have made a huge offer for the services of Juventus's Leonardo Bonucci. The Rossoneri have given Juventus 72 hours to respond to the big money move. It is also said that Bonucci has agreed to personal terms with the Milan club and will earn €7 million per year at the San Siro.

Milan are ready to offer Alessio Romagnoli and Mattia De Sciglio in the offer to sweeten the deal for Juventus.

Meanwhile, Juventus are set to lose the battle for Danilo

Tuttosport has revealed that the Italian club has fallen behind in the race to sign Real Madrid's Danilo. Chelsea and Juventus were battling for the right back but the Blues offer of €30 million has been reportedly accepted by Los Blancos.

Antonio Conte has apparently played a big part in luring the player to England. Juventus saw Danilo as a replacement for Dani Alves but now have to search for other options.

AS Roma want Riyad Mahrez

Sky Sports has claimed that the Leicester City playmaker is a summer target for the Italian giants. Roma want a creative midfielder this summer and have decided to try and submit a bid for Mahrez.

The Algerian has reportedly handed in a transfer request with the Foxes and is desperate to leave the former Premier League champions. Arsenal were earlier interest but could not meet Leicester's valuation of the player.