Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues

We take a look at the respective cities in Europe's top 5 league with the most league titles won.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 23:10 IST

Munich is red but is Germany?

We all know that Manchester United, Real Madrid et al are the most successful clubs – league titles wise – in their respective countries. The Red Devils have 20 titles under their belt while Los Blancos have 32. But it is not necessary that the club with most league titles is in the city that has the overall highest tally of league titles, or so is my assumption.

So without further ado, we take a look at the city in Europe’s top 5 leagues which have the most number of league titles and find out what else surprises they have in store for us.

Germany

It might seem that the situation is very simple in Germany – with Bayern Munich dominating the Bundesliga for the better part of the last 50 years. However, it is slightly more complicated than what it looks like.

Germany has 29 first-division league champions ever since 1903, out of which one team is from Austria – Rapid Wien – which is based in Vienna and won the title in 1941.

However, when all is said and done, it is Munich who leave the pack way behind with the number of league titles that they have won so far. Bayern Munich’s 26 coupled with the solitary league title won by TSV 1860 München in 1966 comprise of the 27 that Munich outfits have won during the years in Germany.

City with most league titles in Germany – Munich – 27 [Bayern Munich (26) and TSV 1860 München (1)]