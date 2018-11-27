Copa Libertadores final to be played outside Argentina

LUQUE, Paraguay (AP) — The postponed Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate was deemed too violent to remain in Argentina and will be played elsewhere.

Where was still to be determined by South American organizer CONMEBOL, which decided on Tuesday to stage the second leg on Dec. 8 or 9.

The decision has yet to be validated by the soccer body's disciplinary committee. It may yet be played behind closed doors, too.

Boca Juniors President Daniel Angelici, however, said he will appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport "if needed." He said he did not agree on the new dates.

Paraguay, Brazil, the United States and Italy have offered to hold the highly anticipated derby between Buenos Aires archrivals Boca Juniors and River Plate. The first leg finished 2-2.

The two-week delay gives time for Boca players to recover from injuries suffered when their bus was attacked on Saturday en route to the final at River Plate's stadium. River fans hurled rocks and wood at the bus, shattering windows. At least six players were injured, Boca captain Pablo Perez in an eye. Others were affected by tear gas and pepper spray used by police to disperse the River fans.

Boca wanted River to be disqualified at a disciplinary hearing with the club presidents on Tuesday at CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez said "the conditions to play in Argentina are not right."

"Football is not about violence, it is decided with goals," he said. "Football is not what we saw on the weekend. That is a disease that needs to be eradicated."