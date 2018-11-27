×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Copa Libertadores final to be played outside Argentina

Associated Press
NEWS
News
38   //    27 Nov 2018, 21:58 IST
AP Image

LUQUE, Paraguay (AP) — The postponed Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate was deemed too violent to remain in Argentina and will be played elsewhere.

Where was still to be determined by South American organizer CONMEBOL, which decided on Tuesday to stage the second leg on Dec. 8 or 9.

The decision has yet to be validated by the soccer body's disciplinary committee. It may yet be played behind closed doors, too.

Boca Juniors President Daniel Angelici, however, said he will appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport "if needed." He said he did not agree on the new dates.

Paraguay, Brazil, the United States and Italy have offered to hold the highly anticipated derby between Buenos Aires archrivals Boca Juniors and River Plate. The first leg finished 2-2.

The two-week delay gives time for Boca players to recover from injuries suffered when their bus was attacked on Saturday en route to the final at River Plate's stadium. River fans hurled rocks and wood at the bus, shattering windows. At least six players were injured, Boca captain Pablo Perez in an eye. Others were affected by tear gas and pepper spray used by police to disperse the River fans.

Boca wanted River to be disqualified at a disciplinary hearing with the club presidents on Tuesday at CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez said "the conditions to play in Argentina are not right."

"Football is not about violence, it is decided with goals," he said. "Football is not what we saw on the weekend. That is a disease that needs to be eradicated."

Associated Press
NEWS
Copa Libertadores final the only news in Argentina
RELATED STORY
Boca wants Copa Libertadores final suspension after attack
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: CONMEBOL confirms Copa Libertadores will...
RELATED STORY
Boca-River Copa Libertadores final postponed after attack
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores final – how, why and what now?
RELATED STORY
Suspended Copa Libertadores final pending judicial hearing
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores final postponed after Boca bus attacked
RELATED STORY
Boca expecting tough Superclasico in Copa Libertadores final
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Final: A Superclaisco like no other
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores final will be without visiting fans
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
FT PUN NOR
0 - 2
 Pune City vs NorthEast United
Tomorrow ATK GOA 07:30 PM ATK vs Goa
29 Nov CHE KER 07:30 PM Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow MAN YOU 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Young Boys
Tomorrow BAY BEN 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Benfica
Tomorrow JUV VAL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Valencia
Tomorrow OLY MAN 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
Tomorrow ROM REA 01:30 AM Roma vs Real Madrid
29 Nov PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
29 Nov BOR CLU 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Brugge
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us