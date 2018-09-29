Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Courtois starts against Atletico as injured Marcelo misses out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29 Sep 2018, 23:45 IST
courtois-cropped
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid's Marcelo has not recovered from a calf injury in time to feature in Saturday's derby, but Thibaut Courtois will face his former team Atletico Madrid.

Brazil left-back Marcelo had been expected to be absent for Atletico's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu after suffering a knock in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Sevilla.

As a result, Nacho Fernandez is likely to feature on the left side of Madrid's defence, which also includes Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos.

Despite an unconvincing display against Sevilla, Courtois keeps his place and faces his former team for the first time since joining Madrid from Chelsea, and he is likely to get a frosty reception from visiting fans.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone has sprung few surprises and has been handed a boost by Jose Gimenez, who starts despite suffering a minor muscular injury against Huesca on Tuesday.

Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
