Daily transfer news and rumours roundup: 15th February 2017

A quick look at the latest transfer happenings from across Europe.

15 Feb 2017, 20:46 IST

Welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup which takes you through the latest transfer whisperings from all around Europe. While Real Madrid are considering roping in Lionel Messi’s Argentine teammate to replace Pepe, the ‘best transfer saga of the summer’ favourite – Griezmann to Manchester United – has taken yet another turn.

Arsenal join Barcelona and Chelsea in the race for Layvin Kurzawa

According to reports in Mirror, Arsenal have entered the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa. Previously, Gunners' London-rivals Chelsea and Barcelona have also registered their interest in the Frenchman as well.

Nacho Monreal, who was one of the best left-backs in the English Premier League last season, has suffered a dip form this season and the North London club is looking for an able replacement. Kurzawa, who joined the Parisians in 2015 from Monaco, has featured in 14 Ligue 1 matches this season with a tremendous return of two goals and two assists.

Even in PSG’s 4-0 win against Barcelona, the 24-year-old was a constant menace on the flank for the visitors. His piercing run played a huge role in the home team’s third goal of the night.

Edinson Cavani reveals he snubbed a move to Atletico Madrid

Not long back, Manchester United were rumoured to be interested in the striker as well

The Uruguayan striker has revealed that in favour of extending his stay at the Parc de Princes, he rejected advancements from Atletico Madrid. Cavani has been in a scintillating form this season, scoring 34 goals in 31 games for the French Champions.

“It is true that there was an interest from Atletico, but I was always one of those who believed that a professional must respect their team and their contract. That is what I did and that is what I have done up until this very moment,” he said.

Not long back, Manchester United were rumoured to be interested in the striker, but as of now, he will stay put with PSG.

Griezmann casts doubts over Manchester United move

Griezmann to United stories will not stop until the summer window slams shut

Clouds of doubt have intensified over Griezmann’s rumoured move to Manchester United with the forward admitting himself that he is far from being sure about a move to England. Of late, several reports have emerged in France stating that the Atletico star’s move to Old Trafford is close to completion.

“I have a lot of doubts about moving to England,” he told RMC.

"Germany, the league does not attract me much. France, not for the moment. And England, I have a lot of doubts about my private life. Everything like rain, bad weather… I need to feel happy outside,” he added.

With Atletico's president Enrique Cezero insisting that Griezmann will stay at the club for a long time, this saga has taken a rather interesting turn.

Diego Costa to sign new contract

Supposedly, Costa’s new wages will be around £220,000-a-week

Reports in The Metro have claimed that Chelsea are willing to tie down Diego Costa to a new long-term contract. The reports are contrary to the recent speculations which stated that the Spanish striker was pushing for a move to China. Supposedly, Costa’s new wages will be around £220,000-a-week plus bonuses which will make him the highest-paid player at the club

The former Atletico striker reportedly had a fall-out with manager Antonio Conte after Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjin offered him wages over £570,000-a-week. However, if recent speculations are to be believed, the Blues have agreed on a principal term with the player and his representatives.

Bayern turned down Manchester United advancements for Thomas Muller

The Red Devils tried to sign Muller during Louis van Gaal era as well

Bayern Munich executive vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen has revealed that the German champions turned down a Manchester United offer of £85 million for Thomas Muller.

When quizzed by BILD whether United showed interest in the German forward, Dreessen replied, There really was such a thing. Then came a fax from England. For us, however, a sale of Thomas Muller was never discussed. If a player fits us, we would be stupid to give him a short-term prospect of a record profit and to weaken him."

The Red Devils tried to sign Muller during Louis van Gaal era as well but the Bavarian giants paid no heed to United’s advances.

Real Madrid want Otamendi to replace Pepe

Otamendi has age on his side, while Pepe doesn’t

Spanish daily, AS, have claimed that Real Madrid are targeting Nicolas Otamendi to replace Pepe at the club. The Portuguese defender’s contract with the club runs out at the end of this season and the two parties are yet to agree on fresh terms.

Zidane though has reiterated his faith in the 33-year-old time and again. “Of course, I would like him to stay. He's an important player to this squad and in June we will see what happens but I would obviously like him to remain,” he said.

However, with Otamendi having age on his side, it won’t be surprising if Los Blancos submit a bid for the Manchester City defender.