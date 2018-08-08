Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Defender Mee pens Burnley extension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    08 Aug 2018, 16:33 IST
Ben Mee - cropped
Burnley defender Ben Mee

Long-serving Burnley centre-back Ben Mee has agreed terms on a new three-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months.

The Clarets were keen to agree fresh terms with the 28-year-old as his previous deal was up in a year's time and Mee is now under contract until at least June 2021.

Former Manchester City defender Mee has been at Turf Moor since 2011, initially on loan, and among Sean Dyche's squad only Kevin Long has been at the club longer.

Mee is approaching 250 appearances for the club and was Burnley's skipper for most of last season due to Tom Heaton's injury.

Premier League 2018-19
