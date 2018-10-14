×
Drink-driving charge does not change who I am – Lloris

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    14 Oct 2018, 21:54 IST
hugolloris-cropped
France and Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris insists that being found guilty of drink-driving does not change the person he is.

The Tottenham and France goalkeeper was given a 20-month driving ban and fined £50,000 last month after being stopped by police on August 24 and providing a sample that was more than twice the legal limit in England and Wales.

Lloris suffered a thigh strain three days after the incident and only returned to action against Barcelona in the Champions League on October 3.

The 31-year-old has since played against Cardiff City in the Premier League and for France in their 2-2 friendly draw with Iceland on Thursday.

He will hope to feature again for the World Cup winners when they host Germany in the Nations League on Tuesday and, despite admitting that the episode was "embarrassing", he is confident it will not have a dramatic an impact on how he is perceived.

"It is pretty tricky and embarrassing," he told Le Journal du Dimanche.

"This is not the image I want to give, but mistakes happen. It must not affect me as a man.

"It does not change who I am or the professional that I am.

"I have always devoted everything to football and respected what you have to do off the field."

After France's clash with Germany, Lloris will return to Premier League duty with Tottenham, who face West Ham on Saturday.

